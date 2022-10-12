'American Idol' Season 19 Runner-Up Willie Spence Has Died at the Age of 23

Hunter Metts, a Season 19 finalist, wrote that he was "at a [loss] for words — my heart is broken. Thankful for the time and experiences we shared. Rest in peace Willie." Caleb Kennedy, also a Season 19 finalist, added, "your voice will forever be in my heart. I'm gonna miss you so much big guy, can’t wait to hear that voice when I make it up there!!"

Our thoughts are with Willie's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.