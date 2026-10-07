L.A. Woman’s Date Pays Her A Compliment. But Is It A 'Red Pill' Dating Tactic? "What an INSANE thing to say." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 7 2026, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: @gracebrinkly/TikTok Photo by Milos Lopusina on Unsplash

A Los Angeles woman was stunned by the compliment a man she was out on a date with gave her, and others online believed the remark was actually a "Red Pill" dating tactic. Grace Brinkly (@gracebrinkly) published a video detailing exactly what the man said, as she stood in front of the camera and explained why she was in disbelief.

Article continues below advertisement

She begins her clip by claiming there are throngs of people in Los Angeles losing weight on Ozempic. It's gotten so bad, she says her body type is considered "thick" in the Western Coastal city. "Hey, if you guys are wondering how the Zempdemic is in L.A. ... I went on a date with a guy like a month and a half ago. He says, 'Yeah, it's just awesome to be out with a girl who's like a little thick,'" she tells her viewers.

Brinkly expressed that she couldn't understand why her date would describe her body type as such. "And I literally went, are you referring to me?" According to her, he replied, "Yeah, you got a little b-tt on you, most girls are getting so skinny."

Article continues below advertisement

Next, she walks back away from the lens and turns to her side to display her frame on camera. "I've never in my life have been referred to as thick. I'm complimented, I'm complimented I would love to be referred to as thick on the reg ... but what the f**k," she says at the end of her video before it comes to a close.

'Ngl That Sounds Like The Red Pill Tactic'

One user who replied to Brinkly's post claimed that the man's comments about her body fell in line with what some call "misogynistic" philosophies. The term "Red Pill" refers to the 1999 globally popular film "The Matrix," where the protagonist, Neo, consumes a red pill in order to wake up from the digital world he resides in.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the movie's release, many have associated the terminology with individuals who force themselves to face uncomfortable truths. While uneasy, "red-pilling" oneself, based on this scene from "The Matrix," carries a positive, if not uneasy, connotation.

Since then, the term has been attributed by some to categorize behavioral patterns that are deemed disrespectful or manipulative toward women. As The Every Girl writes: "Today, the 'red pill' community exists as a corner of the broader manosphere, a loose network of online spaces focused on masculinity, dating strategy, and gender dynamics."

Article continues below advertisement

The phrase has also been featured on a popular dating advice subreddit, r/TheRedPill. One person on the r/changemyview sub argued that while Red Pill forum users receive a large amount of hate, that it still offers folks visiting it "actionable and effective advice."

What Are Self-Proclaimed 'Red Pillers' Saying Online?

As of this writing, r/TheRedPill has been "quarantined" on Reddit, and a dialog box requires users to read a disclaimer prior to entering it. One of the posts in it is titled "Pickup Game Megathread" where users share anecdotes about their dating escapades.

Article continues below advertisement

"Just got my first number in a while from cold approaching ... I decided to simply focus on having better interactions ... eye contact, rapport breaks, mirroring, different patterns," one person wrote. Another person in the same thread opined on the desirability of masculine traits to women.

"Masculine energy in inherently sexual to women. It's the best thing to have. Confidence, drive, charisma, masculine ton and touch, muscularity, testosterone, is all sexual and polarizing without saying or doing any game ... simply being masculine is a freebie that elicits sexual attraction without using any game," another remarked.

Article continues below advertisement

In another thread, called "Own Your S**t," OP urges others to fess up to their mistakes or what they could've done better in their lives. One person wrote, "I've lost a beautiful relationship because I wasn't as present as I should ... was very emotionally dull and numb and I was too self-absorbed, rather than loving my partner."

They want on to state: "I swear to myself that I will tackle my p**n addiction—which may be [the] source of my emotional numbness ... learn to get that spark, that childlike curiosity and wonder I once had back into my life." Another r/RedPill user replied to the aforementioned comment with the following: "How are your lifts? What have you read from the Sidebar? On your last day off, did you do something more fulfilling than just wanking it? Addiction thrives among boredom."

Article continues below advertisement

Red Pill Dating Fears

As The Every Girl blog piece on Red Pill dating tactics states, these methodologies are set in place by individuals who wish to pantomime attempts at human connection rather than a desire to actually establish it. The article argues that Red Pillers view women as a herd to be managed, hold no accountability with regard to their dating woes, "weaponize ... 'nice guy' personas," and ultimately view "dating as a strategy to 'win.'"

So why would complimenting Brinkly's figure in a rather direct way be construed as a "Red Pill" dating tactic? One user stated that they thought as such because they couldn't believe any person in the world would legitimately think her body type could be defined as "thick."

Article continues below advertisement

"That was my immediate thought because no one living in reality would call her thick," one said. Maybe no one living in reality, but perhaps people living in Los Angeles would. As the Los Angeles Times remarked, there's been a surge in Ozempic and other GLP-1 medication use amongst its population from folks desperate to manage their weight loss goals.