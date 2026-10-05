"We Are Not Okay" — Utah Couple Orders Tesla Uber And Immediately Gets Carsick "I thought I was crazy." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Oct. 4 2026, 8:55 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @brock_and_kesley & Unsplash | @Carter Baran

A Utah couple said they immediately became carsick after ordering an Uber that turned out to be a Tesla. Brock & Kesley (@brock_and_kesley) published a TikTok video airing their frustrations in having to ride in a car from the popular EV manufacturer and it turns out they're not the only ones who feel like hurling while sitting in one.

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The short social media post shows the couple fighting to maintain their composure inside of the electric vehicle. "POV: You're in the back of an Uber and it's a Tesla," they write in a text overlay of the clip.

Throughout the video, they film themselves doing their best to not blow chunks all over the car's pleather interior. Their montage of discomfort is punctuated by eerie music, intoning the discomfort they feel whenever they travel in one of the electric cars.

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The Pair Isn't A Fan Of Tesla Uber Rides, And Others Agree

Kesley grips her thigh throughout the ride and gives a deadpan look to Brock with a look that seems to communicate, "When is this torment going to be over." Her husband doesn't seem to be doing much better. The man stares ahead like his feet have been submerged in buckets filled with fire ants.

Folks who replied to their video stated that they, too don't enjoy the driving dynamics of electric cars. For one, "the silence" of the ride had a lot to do with why something feels off about the vehicles. Another wrote: "It legit makes me sick being in one."

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A different person said that they believed they were the only one who felt this same sensation: I thought it was just me," they penned. "Thank you, I thought I was crazy," someone else said. And someone else echoed the same sentiment, stating: "I thought it was just me."

However, there were others who didn't seem to understand what Brock and Kesley were talking about: "I don't get it?" one plainly stated. Whereas another wrote: "Can someone please explain [this to] me?"

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Why Do Teslas Make Some People Carsick?

If you've ever driven or took a ride inside of an electric vehicle, they share a lot of commonalities with traditional internal combustion engine cars. Both types of cars have accelerator and brake pedals. Four wheels, axles, steering wheels, seats, air conditioners, etc..

But there's a keen difference between the two in terms of momentum. When an ICE vehicle is put into drive, those behind the wheel can "ride the brake." I.e., an ICE car put in "drive" will lurch forward ahead, even when the accelerator isn't depressed.

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Electric vehicles operate differently. That's because they're designed to be motionless unless the driver intentionally pressed on the gas pedal, which is a consequence of their strong regenerative braking systems. Regen braking feeds power back into electric vehicles, as much as 22% according to Car and Driver.

Without this functionality, the range of electric vehicles, even with their massive lithium-ion power packs, would be greatly reduced. But this also means that EV drivers not accustomed to this driving style may regularly engage in hard bouts of stopping and acceleration.

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This could create a rollercoaster effect of sorts for drivers, and thus, carsickness. InsideEVs has written about Tesla nausea, stating that it's a common complaint from riders who step inside of an electric vehicle for the first time. For some, they can never quite get over the sensation of feeling like their going to upchuck whenever they're inside of an all-electrified ride.

Does It Just Boil Down To The Driver?

But it's not like all regenerative braking systems will cause people to want to puke. Hybrid vehicles are almost unanimously equipped with this technology, which allows these specific cars to enjoy significantly more miles per gallon whilst on the road.

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However, because hybrid whips are predominantly powered by combustion engines, they will still move forward when placed in drive. Hence, the penchant for rapid stop-and-go driving is significantly reduced.

I used to own a Tesla Model 3 prior to selling it during the great gas hike of 2022. One of the first things I noticed about driving the car when I took shipment of it was this change in driving styles. I rarely ever had to engage my brake pedal while driving the car, as gently easing off the acceleration meant that the car would come to a gradual halt by itself.

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Which isn't exactly a bespoke driving practice, either. Even if you don't own a Tesla, it's probably good practice to not treat your car like it's Mr. Toad's Wild Ride. The BBC also wrote about electric car sickness in October of 2026.

As per the outlet, doctors have reported that patients will often tell them cruising around in an electric vehicle almost always makes them nauseous. "I've heard about it many, many, many times," neurologist Dr. Nicolas Hac told the website.

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