Tesla's Cars Are More Made in America Than Any Other Major Auto Manufacturer Teslas are more made in America than almost every other car brand. By Joseph Allen Published March 28 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The Trump administration is set to impose tariffs on a wide range of goods coming from several other countries. These tariffs are designed to ensure that more products are natively manufactured in America, whether America has the capacity to manufacture them or not.

Article continues below advertisement

These tariffs also mean that companies who make their products in the U.S. will not face as great an impact as those that manufacture their cars in other countries. Following that news, many wanted to know whether Tesla might get hit by the tariffs, which would be ironic given the close relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Here's what we know about whether Teslas are made in America.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Are Teslas made in America?

Teslas are among the most American-made cars on the market. That means that they source their parts from domestic suppliers and also assemble the cars themselves domestically. According to Cars.com, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is the car that is most made in America, with 87.5% of its parts coming from American sources. The Model Y Long Range and Model Y Standard are tied for second with 85 percent, and the Cybertruck is at 82.5 percent while the Model S and Model X are at 80 percent.

The Ford Mustang GT and Ford Mustang GT Premium are also sitting at 80%, meaning that Tesla is clear of the next closest brand by more than 7 percent. That does suggest that Tesla won't have to do as much to change up its operations as some other brands, meaning that Tesla prices won't go up as much. That's good news, given that Tesla is already struggling in part because of political backlash to Musk, and in part because Cybertrucks keep breaking.

Article continues below advertisement

Tesla isn't totally dependent on domestic parts.

As those percentages suggest, while Tesla is much more reliant on American parts than some automakers, the company still relies on Chinese motors and batteries, which means that even they could be hit by the tariffs on those imports. While cars come with plenty of extras these days, the motor and battery are pretty essential for any car's core function, and that's especially true of an electric vehicle.

The worst bad guys are the ones who are financing the Tesla terror campaign pic.twitter.com/nHyn73wuuz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025 Source: Twitter/@elonmusk

Article continues below advertisement

Still, there is quite a bit of truth to the claim that, at least comparatively, Tesla has a very America-heavy supply chain. Prior to the 2024 election, Teslas appealed to a largely liberal consumer base that treated them as status symbols when they wanted to own an EV. Now, though, given Musk's political activism, Tesla has a much more complicated relationship with its customer base.