Tesla's Cars Are More Made in America Than Any Other Major Auto Manufacturer
Teslas are more made in America than almost every other car brand.
The Trump administration is set to impose tariffs on a wide range of goods coming from several other countries. These tariffs are designed to ensure that more products are natively manufactured in America, whether America has the capacity to manufacture them or not.
These tariffs also mean that companies who make their products in the U.S. will not face as great an impact as those that manufacture their cars in other countries. Following that news, many wanted to know whether Tesla might get hit by the tariffs, which would be ironic given the close relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Here's what we know about whether Teslas are made in America.
Are Teslas made in America?
Teslas are among the most American-made cars on the market. That means that they source their parts from domestic suppliers and also assemble the cars themselves domestically.
According to Cars.com, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is the car that is most made in America, with 87.5% of its parts coming from American sources. The Model Y Long Range and Model Y Standard are tied for second with 85 percent, and the Cybertruck is at 82.5 percent while the Model S and Model X are at 80 percent.
The Ford Mustang GT and Ford Mustang GT Premium are also sitting at 80%, meaning that Tesla is clear of the next closest brand by more than 7 percent. That does suggest that Tesla won't have to do as much to change up its operations as some other brands, meaning that Tesla prices won't go up as much. That's good news, given that Tesla is already struggling in part because of political backlash to Musk, and in part because Cybertrucks keep breaking.
Tesla isn't totally dependent on domestic parts.
As those percentages suggest, while Tesla is much more reliant on American parts than some automakers, the company still relies on Chinese motors and batteries, which means that even they could be hit by the tariffs on those imports. While cars come with plenty of extras these days, the motor and battery are pretty essential for any car's core function, and that's especially true of an electric vehicle.
Still, there is quite a bit of truth to the claim that, at least comparatively, Tesla has a very America-heavy supply chain. Prior to the 2024 election, Teslas appealed to a largely liberal consumer base that treated them as status symbols when they wanted to own an EV. Now, though, given Musk's political activism, Tesla has a much more complicated relationship with its customer base.
Musk seems convinced that Tesla will be able to weather the demand issues that the company is currently facing, but whether that's true or not, Tesla is set to weather the tariffs better than some of the company's competitors. Will comparatively low prices be able to convince some people to buy Teslas, or is the stain on the brand a permanent one? We might not know the answer to that question for some time.