Man Puts Tesla Owner on Blast for Blocking Disabled Person's Parking Spot to Charge Car By Mustafa Gatollari PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 8:39 p.m. ET

A disabled woman in a wheelchair was blocked from entering her vehicle due to a Tesla driver's decision to wedge themselves in front of a non-designated parking spot to use an electric vehicle charger. Jonny 2 lobes (@jonny2lobes) recorded himself launching into an invective against the Tesla driver highlighting how their lack of consideration resulted in preventing a disabled person from entering their car.

Jonny records the Tesla as he speaks: "I 100% think you have a right to complain because that's your vehicle in a handicap spot, this is a, this is a Tesla parked in a non-Tesla or any parking spot again gonna record you cause you're recording likely with the Sentry mode, ahh, we are gonna I'm sorry ehh...550," the man says reading aloud the Tesla driver's license plate.

He walks around the White Tesla Model X vehicle to show that it is indeed charging at what looks like a Chargepoint EV station, but also highlights the painted lines on the ground of the parking garage — it doesn't seem as if the Tesla is parked in a legitimate spot.

After recording the owner of the Buick Sedan, who is seated in a wheelchair in front of the Tesla as there isn't enough clearance for her to get into her car, the man continues his diatribe against the electric vehicle commuter.

"This is some bulls---- bro, you just screwed a handicap person from getting into their vehicle so you could charge your Tesla when I know there's probably more and ample places you could've done it," he says, walking back to the front of the car. "Do better this is Minnesota, not nice," the man says turning the camera back around on himself and the woman in the wheelchair.

Usually, whenever there is an electric car charging port, parking garages / authorities will usually put up signage or indicate by painting the ground that the designated spot is indeed intended for electric vehicles only and that there are penalties for non-EVs for taking up those spots.

It's unclear as to whether or not the garage the Tesla is parked and charging in provided such signage for the electric vehicle or if non-EVs took up the spots that are otherwise reserved for folks who need to charge their whips.

Numerous people who responded to Jonny's video thought that where the charger was set up didn't make too much sense, writing that he should "call cops and a tow truck" in response to the display of inconsideration from the Tesla driver.

Others were just flabbergasted by the Chargepoint stall's location: "Why would they install a charger there?" one person asked. Then there were those who thought that the owners of the parking garage may have accidentally gotten themselves in trouble for where the placement of the ChargePoint station was installed.

"i would do 3 things: call towtruck, the cops and the ones who own the parking garage because it could be an ADA lawsuit," one person penned.

One user on the application said that they would've been more focused on solving the handicapped woman's issue instead of just calling out the Tesla user so they could blast them on TikTok.

Their solution? Squeeze themselves into the person's car and then pull out their vehicle for them: "I would have just asked for the persons keys and pulled out the car so they could get it."

There were a few folks who thought that the vehicle was Jonny's and he was pretending to be outraged...at himself: "Plot twist...it's his Tesla and now he has to wait it out" Another remarked: "why was i expecting him to unlock it and get in? lol"

Jonny gave some additional context into the situation in a few of the responses he penned in the comments section of the video: "its in between 2 spots. 1 cord is for handicap access to the charger"

