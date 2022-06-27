You Can Now Add Apple CarPlay to Your Tesla! Here's How to Make It Happen

More specific step-by-step instructions are available on Michal's website. Once everything is connected properly, users should be able to control every function of Apple CarPlay as they would in any other vehicle. The program's integration works so well that it operates normally while driving, and media volume can even be controlled via the car's steering wheel, just as if it was native to the vehicle.

If this hack is something that you're thinking about trying out, good luck and safe travels!