Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Laila Ali's Son Is All Grown Up and Looks Just Like His Famous Boxer Grandfather "My father would have loved to see this boy's face looking just like his." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 29 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram, MEGA

It's difficult to adequately capture the cultural significance Muhammad Ali had on the world during the height of his popularity. There were few prize fighters who transcended the sweet science to become a bonafide pop-culture phenomenon in the way Ali did. In fact, many sports historians would argue there are truly only three modern athletes who've become bonafide legends: Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, and Michael Jordan.

Although Ali passed away on June 3, 2016, his legacy and his familial lineage live on. The famed pugilist's and fellow fisticuffs champion, Laila Ali, recently posted a photo of her Ali-lookalike son that proves he's persisting in more ways than one.

Laila Ali calls her 15-year-old son a dead ringer lookalike for his famous grandfather.

In an Instagram post that was uploaded during the summer of 2024, Laila snapped a photo of her 15-year-old (as of this writing) son visiting the doctor's office for a physical examination.

Source: Instagram | @thereallailaali

In a caption for the post, she gushed about how her father's genetics are still going strong, stating that her son looks like her dad, and that Muhammad would've loved the fact that his grandson had a face that was nearly identical to his own.

She also pointed out that although her son doesn't want to fight for a living, a fact that she's thankful for, if he did, he would more than likely have to do so at heavyweight. That's because, at just 15 years of age, the young man is standing at 6'1 and 215 pounds.

Source: Facebook | @Laila Ali

"My son is 15. Look how huge he looks in the pediatrician's office getting a physical for his sports team. 6’1 215lbs," she wrote. The 24-0 women's super middleweight and light heavyweight champion went on to write: "Lookin’ just like an ALI! My father would have loved to see this boy's face looking just like his. I thank God he doesn’t want to fight…But if he did…Heavyweight…that would be…whew!"

Several commenters who responded to Laila's post agreed: her grandson definitely looks exactly like his famous grandfather. "He's your father's twin for sure #AliStrong," one penned. Another wrote: "Wow, he is definitely your Dad's twin. So handsome!" "Twinning with his Granddaddy," another echoed.

Laila is married to former NFL player Curtis Conway, and the couple share two kids, her son and a daughter named Sydney. Laila is also a stepmom to Curtis' three kids. “I think in general people assume that when you have children, that’s all you are — a mom, and that’s actually not true. You can be a mother and still pursue your dreams. When you become a mom you realize you don’t have time to fool around anymore," she previously told Refinery29.

Source: Instagram Laila Ali with her daughter Sydney and husband Curtis.