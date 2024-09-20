Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Mookie Betts's Dad: Get to Know the Father Behind the Baseball Star Willie shows up for Mookie's big moments and has always been a rock-steady presence. By Ivy Griffith Updated Sept. 20 2024, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mookiebetts

Baseball Star Mookie Betts has been making waves and earning awards. If you aren't familiar with his accomplishments, they include being a five-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner, a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, the 2018 American League MVP, and a World Series Championship. But of course, there is someone who knows every single accomplishment by heart: Willie Betts, Mookie's Dad. The veteran and now grandfather has always been one of his son's biggest cheerleaders.

Throughout Mookie's career, Willie has been there to cheer his son on. It's a heartwarming relationship that the world loves to see, praising the duo every time Mookie shares pictures of his father on social media. And he does so fairly frequently; not a Father's Day passes without Mookie taking a moment to praise the man who helped make him who he is today.

Source: Instagram/@mookiebetts Mookie Betts' Dad, Willie Betts, holds his grandchild

Mookie Betts's dad Willie has always been his son's biggest supporter.

While playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie has made being an outfielder look easy. That may be because he has a stellar example of how to persevere and achieve in his father, Willie. Willie shows up for Mookie's big moments and has always been a rock-steady presence.

Willie served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After he left the military, he worked as a railroad mechanical superintendent. In 2016, Willie was honored by the "Hats Off to Heroes" initiative at Fenway Park, acknowledging his service and dedication.

As he has watched his son's career and rise to fame, Willie has provided both support and critique to help Mookie grow and improve as a person and player. While it can be difficult to learn how to parent a famous child, the veteran and grandfather makes it look easy and keeps his son grounded and focused as his career rockets forward at lightning speeds.

Source: Instagram/@mookiebetts Willie proudly displays one of Mookie's trophies

Having a loving father made Mookie a loving father in turn.

It was that positive presence and loving support that seems to have given Mookie the inspiration for how to father his own children. Pictures of Willie holding his grandchildren with a look of love and joy on his face show just how happy the Betts patriarch is to watch his son pass on his legacy of family and love.

Mookie married his wife Brianna in 2021. Nelly performed at the nuptials, and it was a blissful day of love and celebration. Unfortunately, the 2021 MLB lockouts started the very next day, so life got complicated very quickly.

But the career shake-up couldn't rattle Mookie and Brianna, and they started their lives together happy and very much in love. In 2018, they welcomed their first daughter. And in 2023, they welcomed a son.