What Are Arch Manning’s NIL Earnings, and Will They Go up After His Explosive Five-Touchdown Game?

Arch Manning is understandably receiving a lot of attention due to his connection to NFL Royalty. When your uncles are two Super Bowl winners, it's kind of hard not to make headlines.

With the Manning name, however, comes a bit of controversy for the college baller, as many are debating whether or not his on-field contributions are worth his purported NIL earnings.

What are Arch Manning's NIL earnings?

NIL valuations for Manning vary from report to report. Arch has attained a $3.2 million in NIL valuation, which is more than the income major NFL quarterbacks have received for playing an entire season in the professional ranks.

By comparison, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields raked in $2.3 million for one season of play. Nick Mullens, another "experienced" NFL quarterback brought in $2.1 million.

Even more shocking is that one of the NFL's highest-performing athletes who is in the running for the league's Most Valuable Player distinction, Brock Purdy, earned only $870,000 last season.

Arch Manning—who has one of the highest NIL valuations in sports—may finally be getting his chance to live up to the family name.https://t.co/tUKYQuY3Og



— Front Office Sports Today (@FOS_Today) September 16, 2024 Source: X | @FOS_Today

Furthermore, Manning was given anywhere from $50,000-$60,000 from EA Sports for taking part in an advertisement for its 2024 college football video game. The video game publisher also purportedly handed Manning a copy of the game along with $600.

There's only one other college baller with a higher NIL valuation than Manning: the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders who has a $4.6 million NIL valuation attached to his name and likeness.

What are NIL valuations?

It's important to note that NIL valuations aren't salaries. They are basically estimates attached to college students that explains what their potential worth is for any brand deals or sponsorships. Prior to 2021 NCAA rulings, student athletes weren't legally allowed to financially benefit from their sports activities.

However, NIL valuations now allow college ballers the opportunity to barter their likenesses for any sponsorship deals, social media posts, public appearances, etc. It's important to note that these aren't salaries, but rather the value appended to an athlete that they can then use as part of negotiations.

Arch Manning has an NIL valuation of $3.1 million, making him the most-valuable high school football player in the country 💰



His NIL value is over 3x the next highest recruit, per @On3sports.



1️⃣ Arch Manning, $3.1M

2️⃣ Niko lamaleava, $1M

— Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 3, 2022 Source: X | @FOS

Football fans unhappy with Arch Manning's NIL valuation may flip flop.

Until recently, Arch hasn't seen a ton of playtime. But during a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 game against the UTSA Roadrunners, he was given a chance to secure victory for the Longhorns after the team's starting quarterback Quinn Ewers had to leave the game due to an injury.

Arch ended up leading his team to a blowout win — helping the squad lock in five touchdowns for a 56-7 win. In addition to completing 9 out of 12 passes for a total thrown 223 yards, it was his 67-yard rush touchdown where he dusted the other team that left the 101,892 fans in attendance in awe.

Source: ESPN College Football | YouTube

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian heaped tons of praise on Manning stating that he was proud the young man was able to show up under the bright lights with so many watching him. Bleacher Report wrote that back in 2023, Manning denied earning more than Brock Purdy in NIL valuations.