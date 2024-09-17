Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Former Professional Quarterback Nick Foles Has Two Relatively Young Children Nick Foles has now retired from the NFL after more than a decade. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 17 2024, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@torifoles

Few NFL careers have chapters that feel as much like a Cinderella story as Nick Foles. Nick spent most of his career as a backup, but led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl win in 2017 after the starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, got hurt.

Nick wasn't able to turn that victory into a career as a starter, but he has been in the league until the start of the 2024 season, when he officially announced that he was retiring. Following the news of his retirement, many wanted to know whether Nick has any children. Here's what we know.

Does Nick Foles have kids?

Nick Foles has two children. Nick married Tori Moore, the youngest sister of NFL tight end Evan Moore, in 2014, and the two had their first child, a daughter named Lily James, in 2017. Their son, Duke Nathan, was born in June of 2020. At the time, Nick and Tori announced the news of Duke's birth on Instagram. "What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY!" Tori wrote in her post. "Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much."

Nick was away from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 for an extended period after Tori suffered a miscarriage. Both Nick and Tori were open about the loss, and about how it had affected them. "As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our second baby," Tori wrote at the time. "Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong."

"Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy," she continued. "To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion, and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

Nick is a man of faith.

In addition to being a family man, Nick and Tori are both religious, and Nick started earning his master's in divinity online in 2018 while he was still in the NFL. Nick explained at the time that, when he did retire, he wanted to become a pastor.

"I want to be a pastor. [...] I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary," he said during an interview. "I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It's a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct."