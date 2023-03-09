Home > Entertainment > Music Source: AGPR Lamboginny and Beenie Man Team up for the New "Count Your Blessings (Remix)" Music Video (EXCLUSIVE) By Chris Barilla Mar. 9 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

It's a good day for fans of Lamboginny and Beenie Man! The Nigerian Afro-Dancehall musician, YouTuber, and humanitarian has teamed up with the Jamaican Dancehall deejay and Grammy winner to deliver fresh visuals for their recently-released track "Count Your Blessings (Remix)," and Distractify has been tapped to exclusively share the new video.

Lamboginny and Beenie Man's "Count Your Blessings (Remix)" video takes the two stars to Jamaica.

Where better to put together the visuals for their new dancehall track than on the island nation that made the genre world famous? For "Count Your Blessings" (Remix), Lamboginny joins Beenie Man in Jamaica where they travel around soaking up the tropical sun, blue skies, palm trees, and welcoming locals.

Smiles abound in the music video from both the artists and local residents tapped to take part. The duo perfectly matched the vibe of the recently-released remix, which received a noticeable Jamaican flair compared to the original thanks to the addition of Beenie Man.

Leading off with the words "Waking up, it's a miracle / Open your eyes to the sunshine," Lamboginny gets his day started in the original home of dancehall music on the right foot. The song and its visuals excel at getting listeners on their feet, dancing, and grateful to be alive, much like the participants in the video itself.

Beenie Man also delivers his signature flow in new remix, weaving effortlessly in and out of Lamboginny with hard-hitting lyrics that legions of listeners have come to expect from the Grammy Award winner. On the visual side of things, fans see Lamboyginny and Beenie Man riding around the island encountering fans and relishing in all of the best that Jamaica has to offer, including paragliding, jerk chicken, fresh coconut milk, off-roading, and enjoying a sunset over the ocean.