17-Year-Old Soccer Star Lamine Yamal Debuts TikToker Girlfriend Alex Padilla Alex Padilla has over 1 million followers on TikTok. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 17 2024, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Seventeen-year-old soccer star Lamine Yamal has been making waves in the sport as one of the best young players to ever enter the league. A forward for FC Barcelona, Lamine has already broken several records — from being Barcelona's youngest ever starter to the youngest player named in a starting line-up in the Champions League — and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Because he's been so successful in his career already, plenty of fans want to know more about his personal life. And lucky for them, Lamine finally debuted his girlfriend publicly after securing Spain's win at the 2024 Euro Championship. Here's what we know about TikTok star Alex Padilla.

Who is Lamine Yamal's girlfriend?

After winning the 2024 Euro Championship final in a 2-1 victory over England, Lamine Yamal was seen cozying up with his girlfriend, Alex Padilla. The couple snapped a few photos together while Alex held the team's trophy. According to the New York Post, Alex "was reportedly also present at Spain’s group stage matches with Yamal’s family. However, their relationship wasn’t public until this celebratory moment."

Meet TikToker Alex Padilla.

Alex Padilla, who also resides in Barcelona, is an internet sensation in her own right, with over 1 million followers on her TikTok page at the time of writing. Her videos, which feature her lip-syncing to popular audios and taking part in viral TikTok dances, rake in millions of views each and are currently being flooded with comments about her relationship with Lamine. "Take care of our star-boy Lamine," one soccer fan wrote.

