Texas Teen Larissa Rodriguez Died Suddenly at 17 — What Happened? "Oh sweet girl, I'll miss you forever and I'll always love you." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 23 2025, 1:36 p.m. ET

An obituary for 17-year-old Larissa Rodriguez describes the teenager as a warm, confident person who "embraced challenges with an unwavering determination from a tender age." She was an accomplished cheerleader whose lifelong passion earned her the title of co-captain for the Weslaco High School Varsity Cheer Team in Weslaco, Texas. She was also recognized as a UCA All-American Cheerleader and UCA Staff Candidate.

Outside of cheerleading, Larissa dedicated herself to charity work that she did during her time as Miss Texas Onion Fest in Weslaco and Junior Miss Weslaco. "She was notably instrumental in initiatives such as Flip Flops to the World and Socktober, displaying her compassion and desire to uplift the less fortunate," per her obituary. She passed away on Oct. 20, 2025. What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to Larissa Rodriguez?

Larissa's cause of death has yet to be revealed. We do know it was sudden, per reporting from KRGV. Her death was confirmed by a post to the Weslaco High School Facebook page. The post primarily focused on Larissa as an athlete and student. "She was a source of light, love, and strength for everyone around her," said the statement. It also requested privacy for Larissa's family.

Karla Monje, director and pageant coach at Regina's Modeling Academy in McAllen, told KRGV that Larissa's death was "leaving a lot of shattered hearts." She opened up about their relationship, which started out as sister queens in the pageant circuit. Soon, Karla was coaching Larissa, whom she thought of as family.

Larissa touched many people's lives.

Texas Citrus Fiesta Executive Director Amy Tijerin talked to KRGV about Larissa's involvement in the organization. "I had the privilege of knowing her not only at Texas Citrus Fiesta, but also as a young lady, a little girl," recalled Amy. "I've gotten past queens, past royalty, duchesses pouring out their love and support for Larissa and her family."

Comments were limited on the Weslaco High School Facebook post, but people were encouraged to digitally sign a guestbook on Larissa's obituary. "Oh sweet girl, I’ll miss you forever and I’ll always love you," wrote Elly-Marie Saenz. "I’ll see you on the other side but until then, watch down from heaven on us. Thank you for being my TCF sister."