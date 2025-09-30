Jason Taylor's Wife Monica Used to Be a Cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins They welcomed their son, Jordan, in July 2021. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 30 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@monicalaurentaylor

Former NFL defensive end and current Miami Hurricanes defensive ends coach Jason Taylor has been married twice. His first marriage, to Katina Taylor, lasted from 2001 to 2015, and together, they welcomed three children: Mason, Isaiah, and Zoe. It didn’t take long for Jason to find love again. In 2020, he married Monica Taylor, and the two have been living in bliss ever since.

They’re often caught on camera putting their affection on full display, like on Jason’s Sept. 1 birthday and again in their private suite at the Jets-Dolphins Monday Night Football game at the end of September 2025. The latter moment quickly drew comparisons to the now-infamous Coldplay kiss cam clip that exposed two coworkers having an affair. But in Jason’s case, there was no scandal, just a sweet moment shared with his wife. Here’s everything to know about the Mrs. of the Taylor household.

Who is Jason Taylor's wife? All about Monica

Source: Instagram/@monicalaurentaylor Jason Taylor's wife Monica and their son.

Jason Taylor is currently married to Monica Taylor, his second wife. They tied the knot in August 2020 after being engaged for a year, and about a year after their wedding, they welcomed their son Jordan in July 2021. Since marrying Jason, Monica has accomplished some pretty impressive things, but let’s get into her backstory before we reveal what she’s up to now.

Like many who grew up in South Florida, Monica attended Miami Dade College from 2013 to 2017, where she earned her Associate of Arts, according to her LinkedIn. In 2018, she transferred to Florida International University, where she completed her BS in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication.

During her time in community college, Monica also served as a full-time cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins, a role she held for four years. She was even a three-time cover girl for the Dolphins swimsuit calendar. While still in college, Monica also worked as an accounting specialist for Total Bank from 2016 to 2018.

After that, she made a big entrepreneurial leap. She met and married Jason, and by June 2021, she launched her own online apparel company based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., called Monuit. Although Monuit notes on its website that it was founded in the summer of 2020, it took some time for Monica to officially launch the brand online. The company aims to provide modern-day sleepwear that lets you feel “effortlessly beautiful.”

In addition to her business, Monica serves as vice president of the Jason Taylor Foundation and Monica’s Runway, a foundation “dedicated to building a better future for deserving youth,” according to its Instagram page. Between supporting her stepkids and son with Jason, running her online apparel company, and overseeing two foundations, it’s safe to say Monica is a very busy woman.

Jason Taylor’s wife was born and raised in Miami.