Is Saquon Barkley's Future Wife Racist? Social Media Dug up Some Shocking Posts

Few folks are having a better 2025 than Saquon Barkley, who started off the year by winning the Super Bowl and getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend. Saquon and Anna Congdon have been together since 2017 after meeting at Penn State University, per People. The couple also shares two children: Jada, born in April 2018, and Saquon Jr., whom they welcomed in September 2022. "I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so far in my career without the help of her," he said about his fiancée.

When Saquon chatted with People, the Philadelphia Eagles were a week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles running back was focused on the game, not his wedding. "I really don't have any idea or any game plan at all," he said. After the engagement was announced, social media wasted no time in digging up old posts from Saquon's future wife that some are calling racist.

Is Saquon Barkley's future wife racist?

A quick search of Anna Congdon on X (formerly Twitter) yields some pretty shocking results. On Feb. 6, 2025, mere days after Saquon revealed he was engaged, the Rain Drops Media X account shared screenshots of alleged old posts from Anna. The posts date back to 2012 and 2013 when Anna was 14 and 15 years old, respectively, and uses the n-word on multiple occasions.

The earliest, from November 2012, is a line from Kanye West's 2005 song "Gold Digger" in which the rapper sings, "I ain't sayin' she's a gold digger, but she ain't messin' with no broke [n-words]." It was seemingly posted by Anna without comment. A month later, she apparently participated in a trending hashtag requesting users replace a Disney movie with [n-word]. On Dec. 11, 2012, Anna wrote, "The Cheetah [n-word]." This was in reference to The Cheetah Girls, which stars Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan.

Twittwr before 2014 was a whole different world — Jason (@jason23lake) February 7, 2025

When a friend of Anna's replied to The Cheetah Girls post with a correction, pointing out the fact that girls was plural, Anna replied with a correction, adding an S to the end. In June 2013, the Kanye West song was resurrected when a different friend of Anna's posted, "Hey, my little gold digger," while tagging Anna. She responded with, "She ain't messin' with no broke [n-words]." A month before that, Anna wrote, "I thoroughly enjoy calling my mom [n-word]," in a post.

Reactions to Anna Congdon's old posts were mixed.

Plenty of people were shocked and horrified by the tweets being attributed to Anna. However, some folks on social media were willing to cut Anna some slack because she was a teenager when she made the derogatory posts. "I see how people could be mad and Anna Congdon, but she was trying to be funny as a teen," wrote one user on X. "I wouldn’t look at her old tweets and think she’s racist."