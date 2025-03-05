What Is Saquon Barkley’s Net Worth? All About the NFL Star’s Fortune On Tuesday, March 4, it was announced that Saquon Barkley signed a new two-year extension contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. By Danielle Jennings Published March 5 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

NFL star Saquon Barkley is one of the most popular (and highest paid) players in the league — and the Philadelphia Eagles running back has made some serious money moves during his time with the championship-winning team.

Fresh off his 2025 Super Bowl win alongside team MVP and quarterback Jalen Hurts, Saquon has millions of other reasons to celebrate, as contracts and brand deals continue to roll in to beef up his bank account.



What is Saquon Barkley’s net worth?

As of February 2025, Saquon’s, 28, net worth is said to be $32 million, according to Sports Illustrated — with the bulk of his fortune from NFL contracts. In 2024, he signed a three-year deal with the Eagles, worth $37.75 million, per the outlet.

Saquon Barkley Running back for the Philadelphia Eagles Net worth: $32 million Saquon Barkley is a professional football player. He is a running back for the Philadelphia Eagles. Birth date: Feb. 9, 1997

Feb. 9, 1997 Birthplace : The Bronx, N.Y.

: The Bronx, N.Y. Birth Name : Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley

: Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley Father : Alibay Barkley

: Alibay Barkley Mother : Tonya Johnson

: Tonya Johnson Education: Penn State

His wealth has recently expanded. On Tuesday, March 4, it was announced that Saquon, the current NFL Offensive Player of the Year, signed a two-year extension contract with the Eagles making him the highest paid running back in league history, according to CBS Sports.

Saquon’s wealth is on track to grow significantly.

Per CBS Sports, his two-year extension with the team is worth an estimated $41.2 million to be paid out at $20.6 million per season. Saquon is now the first running back to ever earn more than $20 million per year and with the contract will remain with the Eagles until 2028.

He is also eligible to earn another $15 million in incentives, and the bulk of the amount of the new contract deal is guaranteed with the exception of $5 million, the outlet said.



His stats on the field translate to his considerable wealth.

According to ESPN, throughout his time with both the Eagles and the New York Giants, Saquon has rushed for 7,216 yards and 48 touchdowns. In addition to the NFL Offensive Player of the Year honor, he has also been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro team, per the outlet.

Eagles general manager, Howie Roseman, spoke highly of Saquon. “I mean, the guy touches the ball 300 times a year, hopefully. There's not a lot of other skill position players that are touching the ball that many times and having that effect,” he said in 2024.