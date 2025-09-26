NFL Legend Shaun Alexander and His Wife Valerie Have a Huge and Happy Family Shaun and Valerie just announced they expecting their 14th child together! By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 26 2025, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @alexanderfamily37

When NFL stars are on the gridiron, most people see a talented athlete and their stats. But the person behind the helmet is often a mystery, unless you're a diehard fan. So, it may surprise some fans to know that former Seahawks and Redskins star running back Shaun Alexander is quite busy when he's not at work.

He's married to his devoted wife, Valerie, and they have a large family together. Here's what we know about Shaun's wife and the young and vibrant family they share.

Here's what we know about Shaun Alexander's wife, Valerie.

While Shaun's career put him in the spotlight almost nonstop, his wife Valerie has mostly stayed out of the public eye. Except when it comes to publicly supporting her husband, at least.

According to Hollywood Life, Shaun and Valerie have been together for a quarter of a century, tying the knot in 2002. Through all of his career moves and ups and downs, Shaun and Valerie stayed together to create a large and vibrant family. The duo runs a homeschooling co-op in Virginia, where they live. The co-op, a private Christian homeschooling institution, is known as Harvest Covenant, and serves local kids K through 12.

Shaun said of the co-op, "It's all about helping people become the best version of themselves" (excerpt via Today). In 2025, they announced that their family was growing. And, as it turns out, fans were flabbergasted to discover just how many children the couple shares.

Shaun and Valerie announced they are expecting their 14th child in 2025.

On Sept. 24, 2025, Shaun and Valerie made the public announcement that they were expecting their 14th child together. While on the Up & Adams Show, Shaun broke the exciting news.

He shared, "We’re just now starting to tell people, but No. 14 is in the belly." He gleefully added, "We're just now starting to tell everybody" (excerpts via Today Show). The couple currently has 10 girls and three boys, and they have not shared whether number 14 will be a boy or a girl.

Heartbreakingly, Valerie and Shaun lost their ninth child, a beloved little girl named Torah, when she died unexpectedly in her sleep at just 2 months old, according to Hollywood Life. Their children's names are (from oldest to youngest, per an Instagram post by Valerie): Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, and Judea. The couple has likewise not yet announced name ideas for baby No. 14.

Embarking on a pregnancy and a new journey after child loss is an extraordinarily difficult thing to do, but they seem to have all the love, resources, and familial support to make it happen.