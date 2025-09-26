Former NFL Star Shaun Alexander’s Enormous Family of 14 Children Endured a Tragic Loss The Seattle Seahawks champ already had 10 girls and three boys when he announced his 14th baby's arrival. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 26 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexanderfamily37

During his time in the NFL, Shaun Alexander set an incredible standard for anyone hoping to follow in his cleats. The pro football player made historic strides on the field as a team member for the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders, including being tied in ranking ninth all time in NFL history for rushing touchdowns.

Shaun's athleticism undoubtedly put him on the map as one of the most prominent players in the league. However, since the football champ retired in 2008, he's gained attention for his dedication to his robust family, which he announced in September 2025 is expanding. Here's what to know about Shaun's many, many children.

Shaun Alexander is a father of 14 children (and could potentially add more to the list).

Some sports fans could say Shaun's football career was successful enough to carry him through the rest of his life. However, the proudly born-again Christian athlete is a family man at his core and wanted to make sure he and his wife, Valerie, were fruitful and multiplied. Together, the couple have 14 children. Yep, you read that right!

According to a post shared on Valerie's Instagram account, @alexanderfamily37, the couple are parents to Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, and Judea Alexander. In September 2025, during an interview with Kay Adams' Up & Adams Show, Shaun announced that he a 14th baby Alexander was entering the family. "We're just now starting to tell people," he shared with Kay after she complimented his "beautiful" family. "But No. 14 is in the belly."

Valerie also confirmed the news on her Instagram account, stating that baby no. 14's arrival would come in February 2026. Shaun didn't share the baby's gender, but stated he and Valerie already had 10 girls and three boys. According to the football emojis Valerie put on some of their son's names, all three sons — Joseph, Jedidiah, and Justus, play football just like their dad.

Shaun Alexander's daughter, Torah, passed away in 2017.

Shaun and his family have experienced both insurmountable gains and losses. In 2017, the NFL star and his wife's ninth born child, Torah, died in 2017. In Valerie's Instagram post of the family, she wrote a dove next to Torah's name and shared that she was "in heaven."

According to Yellow Hammer, Valerie discovered the baby died when she found her unresponsive while trying to wake her from a nap. No further details of the baby's death have been shared. However, Shaun opened up to the outlet about his loss in 2019 and said he and his family were grateful for the short time they had with her.

“I tell my kids that this pain will not last forever," he said. "We will see her again, worshiping God together, walking hand in hand. It’s going to be awesome, and when you know that, nothing moves you off of that. Pain passes, and being in heaven forever? It’s worth going for. It’s not like, ‘Man, we lost her after 70 days,’ it’s more like, ‘We were blessed to have 70 days with her. Those days were awesome.’”