From Nova to New Baby, What We Know About Stefon Diggs's Kids and His Future With Cardi B As of September 2025, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are expecting their first child together. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 17 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega and TikTok/@buffalobills

As of September 2025, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is stepping into a new chapter in his personal life. Cardi B confirmed she’s expecting her fourth child during an appearance on CBS Mornings — but this one is her first with Stefon. If this news left you wondering about Stefon Diggs’s kids, you aren’t alone. For him, the baby marks a milestone: his second child. Confirmed by People Magazine, Stefon became a dad back in October 2016 when his daughter, Nova, was born.

Article continues below advertisement

Apart from making rare appearances on the NFL field with her father, Stefon mostly keeps his daughter out of the spotlight. Likewise, there is also a tight lid on who Nova’s mother is. Unfortunately, most mainstream publications shy away from mentioning Nova’s mother by name. Given all the secrecy, let’s take a closer look at what is known about Stefon’s family.

Article continues below advertisement

The details of Stefon Diggs's kids have been a subject of speculation for years.

When Nova was born, fans immediately wanted to know more about Stefon’s family life. He, however, has always been careful about what he shares. While some athletes open the door wide to their personal lives, Stefon only cracks the door enough for you to peek in. Unfortunately, that’s also why people are so eager to know more.

Some NFL fans may have filled in the blanks with their own versions of the story, but none of them line up perfectly. What we do know is that Stefon has a close bond with Nova. He’s been photographed with her, he’s talked about her with pride, and he’s clearly protective. When it comes to her mom, however, that part of the story stays in the shadows.

Article continues below advertisement

The pregnancy with Cardi B signals a new chapter.

With Cardi B added to the story as Stefon's girlfriend, the eagerness to know more about him and his private life only grew. Suddenly, it wasn't just NFL fans wanting the details, but Cardi B's fanbase had also joined the search for information. Her pregnancy announcement on CBS Mornings wasn’t a total shock, as fans had already been speculating that she was pregnant at the time. The news, however, did land Stefon’s private life back into the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

For Cardi B, this will be her fourth child — she already shares three kids with Offset. For Stefon, it’s baby no. 2. Suddenly, the story of Stefon’s kids isn’t just about a daughter he’s raised mostly out of the public eye — it’s about a new family taking shape with one of the biggest names in music. Will having a child with Cardi B force his experience with fatherhood to be more public? Or does he plan on trying to keep things private?