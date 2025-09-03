Cardi B Threw a Marker at a Photographer Who Asked Her a "Disrespectful" Question It came just hours before she was cleared of any wrongdoing in her civil assault trial. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 3 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout her public career, Cardi B has definitely seen her fair share of drama. On Sept. 2, she was cleared of assault charges in connection with a physical altercation outside a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018. While she was on break from that trial, though, the video showed her throwing a pen at a photographer/reporter who asked her a pretty specific question.

Article continues below advertisement

As the image of Cardi launching a pen at a reporter went viral online, many wanted to better understand why Cardi hurled the pen. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B threw a pen at a reporter for being 'disrespectful.'

Cardi was exiting a courthouse in Alhambra for a lunch break when an unidentified reporter asked her: “Cardi, insiders are claiming Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time. Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs?” Cardi divorced Offset in 2024 and is currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

According to a video from ABC7, Cardi took a marker that she had taken from a fan who was hoping to get something signed by the rapper, and threw it at the man who asked the question. “Stop disrespecting me,” she told him. “Don’t disrespect me.” “I still love you even though you just threw some stuff at me,” he responded. “I don’t care. You’re disrespectful. Don’t do that," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi then looked in the direction of the photographer, and explained even more specifically what her problem with the question was. “Do you see women asking those type of questions to me?” she asked. “Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your momma taught you, respect women.” In a separate video shared online, we can see that Cardi got into a car after the exchange.

😱 Cardi B Angrily Throws Pen After Asked About Offset-Stefon Diggs Triangle



🔗 https://t.co/MSw0IFP0ib pic.twitter.com/C9tUdzUb78 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 2, 2025 Source: Twitter/@TMZ

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi then told fans that she wouldn't be answering any more questions. “Y’all are not going to see me after that, and you can thank him,” she said. “I’m not playing around. I was very nice I was very kind … Nobody’s going to get that no more.” This was just hours before a jury found that she was not liable for assault and battery in a $24 million lawsuit filed by security guard Emani Ellis, which was originally filed in 2020.

Ellis claimed that Cardi had scratched her with her fingernails, spat at her, and called her racial slurs during the incident, which took place in 2018. The news that she had been cleared of any liability in the case was obviously good news for Cardi, even if the day as a whole had been a little bit contentious.