Cardi B Is Looking Fabulous in Court, but She's There for a Very Serious Reason — Here's Why "Why the [expletive] are you telling people that you seen me?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 27 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Cardi B is no stranger to legal issues. Back in October 2018, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was arrested after she ordered an attack on two bartenders at Angels NYC in Queens, per the BBC. Less than a year later, she was indicted on 14 charges, including felony assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. She eventually pled guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, which resulted in 15 days of community service.

Article continues below advertisement

That same year, Cardi B won two defamation lawsuits. She filed the first one against a YouTuber known as Tasha K. The second was filed against the rapper, but she came out on top. Three years later, Cardi B is once again being sued, but the lawsuit involves allegations that are more serious than defamation. What's going on? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Cardi B being sued again?

As Cardi B arrived at a courthouse in Alhambra, Calif. early Tuesday Aug. 26, a reporter asked the rapper how she was doing, per ABC 7. "I'm OK," she replied. The reporter followed that question up with another. "Do you look at this case as a shakedown for money?" Cardi B responded with a clear yes.

The rapper is being sued for allegedly assaulting a security guard at a Beverly Hills medical building back in February 2018. According to Court TV, Cardi B arrived for a doctor's appointment when she noticed a woman filming her. While exiting the elevator on the fifth floor, the rapper stated that she told the security guard, Emani Ellis, that she was not comfortable being filmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B testified that she and Ellis went chest-to-chest outside of her doctor's office because she believed Ellis was recording her, but that's as far as it went physically, per the Los Angeles Times. The rapper did admit to calling Ellis a b---h. Ron Rosen, an attorney for Ellis, asked Cardi B if there was spitting. "Absolutely not," she replied. He also asked if the recording artist called Ellis the n-word or took a swing at her. Cardi B said no to both questions.

Article continues below advertisement

How much is Cardi B being sued for?

The details surrounding the lawsuit, which was filed in 2020, have not been made public. What we do know is based on Ellis's testimony so far. She claimed Cardi B's attack was unprovoked. According to Court TV, Ellis said that she called Cardi B's name as she was exiting the elevator. "After she heard me say her name, she turned back around, and the first thing out her mouth was, excuse my language, ‘Why the [expletive] are you telling people that you seen me?"

Ellis denied telling anyone that the rapper was there and maintained she was just trying to get on the elevator. Ellis alleged that Cardi B began hurling insults at her that included profanity as well as racial and body-shaming slurs. The former security guard held back tears as she recalled the incident, describing it as "super traumatizing."