Emmanuel Macron Dropped a Lawsuit Into the Lap of Candace Owens — Here's Why "I wake up, I stretch, I have a cup of coffee, and then I am served with a lawsuit." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 24 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET

You really have to be doing something to get your own landing page on the Anti-Defamation League's website. Candace Owens has done a lot to get there. The right-wing political pundit rose to infamy as a Black conservative commentator who is a staunch MAGA supporter and intense critic of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Owens has also spread numerous antisemitic conspiracy theories, including an accusation that Judaism is a "pedophile-centric religion that believes in demons ... [and] child sacrifice." For reasons we may never know or understand, Owens is obsessed with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife. Her bizarre theories about Macron and his marriage have led the French president to sue Owens. Why is this happening? Here's what we know.



Why did Emmanuel Macron sue Candace Owens?

According to ABC News, Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, filed a defamation lawsuit against the conservative commentator for her "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions." The 200-page complaint includes 22 counts of defamation, false light, and defamation by implication.

Owens has repeatedly alleged that Brigitte is a transgender woman who was born male, reports the BBC. The controversial far-right pundit has hopped on board a fringe conspiracy theory that has circulated online. It alleges that Brigitte was born under the male name Jean-Michel Trogneux, which actually belongs to her brother. This was the focus of a video series Owens released titled "Becoming Brigitte."

The Macrons sent Owens three retraction demands prior to filing their lawsuit. Tom Clare, an attorney for the Macrons, said in a statement obtained by ABC News that this is a "clear-cut case of defamation." The lawsuit states that Owens harassed the Macrons in an effort to gain notoriety and fame in order to profit from her baseless accusations. It also says Owens knew what she was saying was false, yet published the lies anyway.

Candace Owens has responded to Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's lawsuit.

In the July 23 episode of her podcast, Owens responded to the defamation lawsuit. "I wake up, I stretch, I have a cup of coffee, and then I am served with a lawsuit," said the far-right political pundit. The complaint against Owens is looking for punitive damages as well as "other and additional remedies as the Court may deem just and proper." Owens said she is "fully prepared to take on this battle." She added, "On behalf of the entire world, I will see you in court."