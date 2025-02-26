Tasha K’s Defamatory Words About Cardi B Cost the YouTube Influencer Millions Cardi B was already a millionaire when she won her $4 million defamation lawsuit against Tasha K. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 26 2025, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Instagram/@cardib

Influencers have proven that, in many cases, you can bypass getting a "real job" and still have the life of your dreams. YouTuber Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, is among the most fortunate. Since launching her YouTube channel, UNWINEWITHTASHAK, Tasha K has gained over 1 million subscribers, or as she calls them, "Winos," who turn in to see her opinions on the latest tea and her interviews, both of which have been reshared on social media.

Tasha K's road to digital success hasn't been without substantial pitfalls. The content creator's gossip videos have resulted in lawsuits from Kevin Hart and, more notably, Cardi B. While Kevin eventually dropped his lawsuit against her in 2025, Cardi refused to let up and wants Tasha to pay for the damage she caused to her and her family. The beef between the ladies is so severe that some fans may not even remember how we got here. So, what did Tasha K say about Cardi B to cause the expensive legal drama? Here's what to know.

Tasha K accused Cardi B of prostitution and contracting an STD in 2018.

Tasha and Cardi, born Belcalis Almánzar's court battles began after the YouTuber made damaging allegations about the "Money" rapper in a 2018 video that has since been deleted. According to XXL, Tasha interviewed a former friend of Cardi's, who accused her of previously being a prostitute, abusing drugs, and having herpes. The blogger also allegedly made defamatory claims against the Grammy winner, including that she allegedly "f---ed herself with beer bottles on f---ing stripper stages."

Cardi reacted to Tasha's claims by suing her for defamation in 2019. The case was trialed in January 2022, allowing the Love & Hip-Hop alum to share how the blogger's words affected her, telling the court she was "suicidal" after seeing the allegations on her social media accounts. Cardi recalled receiving negative comments that she has herpes from fans after she posted a photo of her kissing her daughter, Kulture.

"I felt extremely suicidal," she said in court, adding she experienced weight loss and migraines due to the case. "Only an evil person could do that s--t."

Cardi B and Tasha K.'s court battle was settled for $4 million.

After an intense legal battle, Cardi won against Tasha K. In 2022, the blogger was ordered to pay Cardi $4 million. The following year, Billboard reported that Tasha filed for bankruptcy, claiming she had less than $60,000 to her name. Cardi clapped back in January 2024 by accusing the content creator of hiding money in an offshore account to avoid paying her the $4 million.

In February 2025, a bankruptcy judge ruled for a payment plan to give Tasha time to pay off her debt. The judge ordered her to pay $1.2 million over the next five years to settle her bankruptcy case, per Vibe. The monthly installment will take priority over Tasha's other bankruptcy debts. By the end of the plan, she will have paid $318,653 over 12 months. Additionally, Tasha agreed to halt any "derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory" content about Cardi and not to upload any content involving her.

