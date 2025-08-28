What the Lyrics to Offset's New Song "Move On" Reveal About His Marriage to Cardi B "You never listen to no rules / You never cook no food," Offset rapped. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 28 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of "Clout" rapper Offset are wondering if his new song is about his marriage to "Enough artist Cardi B. Offset's new song, "Move On," dropped on Aug. 22, 2025. The song is a track on his latest album, "KIARI."

Cardi B filed for divorce on July 31, 2024, after a tumultuous six-year marriage to the "Slippery" artist. She first filed for divorce in September 2020, according to People. The former couple's marriage was reportedly riddled with infidelity on Offset's part, and they broke up in 2018 before reconciling. After hearing his new song, fans wondered if it was about his relationship with his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

Is Offset's new song "Move On" about the end of his marriage to Cardi B?

Offset confirmed that "Move On" is about the end of his marriage to Cardi B in an interview with the Associated Press on Aug. 15. Fans believed the song was about the "Bodak Yellow" rapper after hearing the lyrics, and the recording artist accused Cardi B of cheating. "I take the blame, okay (Okay)︱I take the shame, okay (Okay) ︱ Not playin' your game today (Okay)︱We look like some fools (We look like some fools)."

"F--- the time that we had is erased (Hey)︱Walkin' right past, I don't know you︱You never listen to no rules You never cook (N-word)s no food︱You just want go out to Nobu︱Telling me s--t that you don't do︱ Telling me s--t that you won't do ︱You f---ed around with the wrong dude︱Hope your next (n-word) be great (Hey)." During the interview, Offset said his marriage is "a book that's closed."

"Move On" is from Offset's "KIARI" album.

"It's about moving on like peacefully," he said. "That's what the message is supposed to be. Moving on peacefully. It's all love. Peace. Like, it's love. I just ended that, ended that with the album, just like, just to end that chapter of that." Cardi also released her own song about their breakup, titled "Outside," from her upcoming album, "Am I the Drama?"

Cardi B and Offset share three young children — Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and Blossom, born in September 2024. Offset also has three kids from previous relationships. Cardi said on X Spaces in June 2025 that she would "end up killing" the Migos rapper had they stayed together. "I was literally losing my mind, and I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances," she said.