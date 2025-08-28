Scott Wolf’s Divorce From Kelley Wolf Is Messier Than You Think Scott and Kelley divorced after 21 years of marriage. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 28 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If messy divorce had a poster child, Scott Wolf’s split from his wife Kelley Wolf would be it. Scott filed for divorce on June 10, 2025, and it’s been a downhill battle ever since. Claims of mental health struggles and drug use have been thrown at Kelley, while she’s accused Scott of physically abusing their kids.

The couple had been married for 21 years before their 2025 divorce, but the signs it was coming were already there. Police visits leading up to the June filing made it clear there were serious issues in the household. If you’re just hearing about Scott’s divorce and want the full story, you’re in the right place. Here’s what happened and what’s going on with Kelley.

Scott Wolf’s divorce from Kelley comes with a long list of stipulations.

Source: Mega

Scott Wolf took the leap and filed for divorce from Kelley Wolf in June 2025, but it came after multiple police visits to their home over domestic-related matters. In March 2025, there was an alleged assault at the Wolf household involving a female who reportedly tried to choke a male, according to Page Six.

Two months later, police were called again regarding a “family fight.” Page Six reports that Kelley was detained for making “concerning comments to a family member,” which resulted in her being placed on an “involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold.” Shortly after, Scott filed for divorce, and not long after that, Kelley was placed on another psychiatric hold.

A temporary stipulated agreement was issued in July, though it has since been revised. Under the agreement, Scott holds temporary sole physical custody of their three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11, according to People. Kelley is allowed three supervised video or phone calls with the kids that “she initiates during reasonable waking hours.”

Additionally, the parties cannot disclose details from their divorce case, which, by the way, is sealed. Scott will remain in the couple’s former Park City home and provide Kelley with $10,000 a month for two months (or perhaps longer if the court decides to extend it). People also shared that Kelley can have parenting time at the home, once restored, as long as a supervisor is present. Beyond that, Scott will use marital funds to cover any inpatient treatment costs Kelley may require.

The court also ordered that neither party can discuss their issues, be they related to their relationship or divorce, in front of the kids. They are also prohibited from making any statements, verbally or in writing, that are “disparaging,” according to People. The revised agreement came in August 2025 after Kelley made serious allegations against Scott, claiming he abused her and their children.

Source: Instagram/@iamscottwolf Scott and Kelley celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary just before he filed for divorce in June 2025.

While Scott had hoped to keep his family life private, he spoke out to dispel the allegations, with Kelley later clarifying: “I will be very clear when I say this: I don't believe that Scott would [abuse our children].”

Kelley Wolf has been displaying a rollercoaster of emotions since the divorce filing.

Since the divorce filing, Kelley has displayed questionable behavior, from the allegations she made against Scott, which he revealed she had told him she planned to make intentionally, per People, to her rollercoaster of emotional posts on social media.

In an Instagram story shared on Aug. 26, 2025, just before she was detained and taken to Summit County Jail, she first posted, “I am strong. Relaxed and well … happy!” But in the next breath, she wrote, “I am now requesting any real friend to come to my house. As soon as possible.”