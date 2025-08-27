Former 'Party of Five' Actor Scott Wolf Has an Impressive Net Worth The actor has been working since the 1990s. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 27 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Have you ever wondered what Scott Wolf's net worth is? If so, you are not alone. The lovable actor is probably best known for his role in the Fox television show Party of Five, which aired from 1994 until 2000, and he's been acting since the early 1990s.

Scott played Bailey Salinger in the series about a group of siblings trying to stay together after their parents died in a car accident. The show touched the hearts of its fans, and the popular actor became almost as well-known for his dimpled cheeks as he was for his acting skills. But folks want to know his net worth after his wife, Kelley Wolf, was arrested in Utah.

Here is actor Scott Wolf's net worth.

Scott Wolf has been acting since the early 1990s. In addition to his role as the heartthrob Bailey on Party of Five, the actor appeared in the films Evening Star, White Squall, and Meet Valentine. He has also appeared in Nancy Drew, NCIS, Everwood, Saved by the Bell, and, most recently, the medical drama, Doc. During that time, he has earned a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Scott Wolf Actor Net worth: $4 million Birthdate: June 4, 1968 Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Place raised: West Orange, N.J. Education: George Washington University Parents: Susan and Steven Wolf Spouse: Kelley Wolf Children: Jackson, Miller, and Lucy Wolf

Scott was born in Boston but raised in West Orange, N.J. He attended George Washington University and studied finance before graduating in 1991 with a BA degree. He married his wife, Kelley, in 2004, and the couple has three children — two sons, Jackson and Miller, and a daughter, Lucy. The Doc actor shared an anniversary post on Instagram for the couple's 20th anniversary back in 2024.

"20 years ago today, we began our wedded journey together. 20 years later, with our three beautiful children, several generations of fur babies, and what feels like a lifetime of adventures and experiences together, I love you now more than ever," he wrote in part. Scott also noted that the couple had been "tested" over the "last few years" and called her the "rock" of their family.

"You have always found a way to hold on to who you truly are, and who and what you love the most," he continued. "I am inspired by you. I am in love with you. And I am beyond grateful that you chose to walk this life with me. Happy 20th Anniversary @kelleywolf. May our lights continue to shine together forever."

According to People, Scott filed for a divorce in 2025 and requested sole physical custody of their children, citing her "erratic behavior." Kelley was arrested on suspicion of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information in Summit County, Utah.