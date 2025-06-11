Now That It's Over, Here's a Peek at Scott and Kelley Wolf's Relationship Through the Years "My nana told me, ‘Marry the person you want to see across the breakfast table for the rest of your life,’ and I did that." By Ivy Griffith Published June 11 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Enduring relationships in Hollywood are always somewhat of an anomaly. It's almost expected these days that as quickly as a relationship starts, it will flame out and come to a dramatic end. There are, of course, couples who defy that expectation. Such as Party of Five alum Scott and Kelley Wolf.

Although the two announced plans to divorce in 2025, they stayed together for over two decades, welcoming three children and building a lovely life together. Here's what we know about their relationship timeline and the split that ended it all.

Scott and Kelley Wolf first met in 2002 and got married in 2004.

It all started in 2002, according to an Access Hollywood interview with Scott. They met through mutual friends while in New York City, and things quickly escalated. But it almost didn't happen, according to that interview. Kelley was nearly an hour late, due to traffic, and Scott almost walked away when she arrived just in time to steal his heart. By 2004, they were smitten, and they tied the knot that same year, according to UsWeekly.

Scott and Kelley welcomed their first child in 2009.

In 2009, they welcomed their first child, a son they named Jackson. After announcing his birth, the couple gushed, "He is the most fun person we have ever met, and we feel so lucky he has joined our family" (excerpt via UsWeekly). In 2012, they welcomed another son: Miller. They released a statement after his birth, celebrating his arrival: “Jackson was a tough act to follow, but so far Miller is nailing it. [Jackson] said it best …‘My baby got born and I’m so happy' " (excerpt via UsWeekly).

In 2014, the couple welcomed their first and only daughter, Lucy. When they discovered that baby No. 3 was going to be a girl, they told E! News, "Our two boys are pure magic and the light of our lives. So unbelievably happy that they get a little sister, and we get a baby girl. Can't stop smiling these days."

In a 2018 interview, Scott looked back on 14 years of marriage with his wife.

Scott told the UsWeekly in a 2018 interview, "We really like each other. My nana told me, ‘Marry the person you want to see across the breakfast table for the rest of your life,’ and I did that. Because all the hot stuff and the cold stuff, it ebbs and flows and comes and goes. But we really like each other. I married the best person.”

In 2025, Scott revealed that the couple had faced some difficulties in their marriage.

For a few years, things seemed to be quiet for the duo. But in January 2025, Scott shared that they had been facing some marital difficulties. He sat down again with UsWeekly, this time telling the magazine, "The last few years have presented life in a way that we hadn’t experienced before. These are not life and death issues, but reframing issues, things that have, kind of, challenges, and watching our family go through things that have presented challenges … to find our way through in ways that have changed the way I see happiness.”

Sadly, in June 2025, Kelley shared a message to her Instagram that she and Scott were calling it quits for good, after 21 years of marriage and 23 years together. She wrote in part, "This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. "While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."