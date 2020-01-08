If You're a Netflix Originals Fan, You've Probably Seen 'Party of Five' Star Brandon Larracuente Before

In the era when seemingly every successful drama or sitcom is getting a reboot of some kind, it wasn't too surprising when Freeform announced that Party of Five would be reworked for TV. The show originally ran from 1994 to 2000, and it served as the career beginnings for Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, and Mean Girls alum Lacey Chabert.

While some reboots bring the original cast back together, the new Party of Five has an entirely different cast, and a unique spin to the plot.