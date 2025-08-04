Loni Anderson's Net Worth Shows the Lasting Impact of Her Career The actor was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards over the course of her trajectory. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 4 2025, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The entertainment industry was saddened to learn about Loni Anderson's passing on Aug. 3rd, 2025. The actor dealt over the course of many years with a disease that wasn't specified by her representatives. After decades of dedicating her life to film and television, Loni cemented a legacy that won't be replicated for years to come. The performer was also at the center of the spotlight thanks to her marriage to Burt Reynolds.

Known for her signature charisma, Loni starred in a wide variety of films and television series that allowed the world to see how talented she was. These prolific roles on the screen secured substantial payments for the actor. What did Loni Anderson's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money the film star accumulated over the course of her career.

What was Loni Anderson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Loni Anderson held a net worth of $12 million at the time of her passing. Appearing in a couple of television shows that earned her Golden Globe and Emmy award nominations proved to be a profitable endeavor for Loni. The actor's salary for most of the productions she was involved with was never disclosed. But by taking a look at Loni's trajectory, it becomes easier to point out which titles came with lucrative paychecks.

Loni's career began with small roles in S.W.A.T., a procedural drama that featured Steve Forrest and Robert Urich in the lead roles. After that, the actor moved on towards The Love Boat, until she struck gold with her unforgettable role as Jennifer Marlowe in WKRP in Cincinnati. Her tenure as the radio station receptionist might have done wonders for Loni's net worth, taking into account the amount of years she spent portraying the role.

Loni Anderson's love life was as entertaining as her acting career.

Loni Anderson left behind an impressive legacy both in film and television. But beyond what the artist accomplished on the screen, Loni also found herself involved in romantic relationships that sparked attention from the media. The artist married Bruce Hasselberg in 1964, with the union only lasting for two years. Some time after that, Loni spent five years married to Ross Bickell, a fellow actor.

After her second divorce took place, the eyes of the world where focused on where Loni's love life would go to next. The performer got married to Burt Reynolds, one of the most recognizable actors of his time. Burt gained plenty of acclaim thanks to his performance as Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. Loni and her husband's combined fame is what kept the general public wanting to know more about their relationship.