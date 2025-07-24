What Is GloRilla's Net Worth? Rapper's Wealth Analyzed After Drug Possession Arrest
The artist's first studio album, "Glorious," peaked at No. 5 on the United States charts after its release.
It's hard for most artists to turn their first studio album into a smash hit. That wasn't the case for GloRilla. The rapper's "Glorious" peaked in the fifth position on Billboard's overall United States chart. Through a collection of songs that focus on GloRilla confronting her enemies alongside her friends, the musician let the world know that she's here to stay. Megan Thee Stallion was one of the figures who collaborated on the album.
With "Glorious" becoming an undisputed success, GloRilla's fortune grew comfortably. Someone who had struck gold with a couple of singles in previous years stole the spotlight once again. The demand for her music took GloRilla's money to an entirely different level. What is GloRilla's net worth? Here's what we know about the wealth the rapper has accumulated thanks to her success in recent years.
What is GloRilla's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, GloRilla has accumulated $2 million over the course of her career. Considering how the rapper has only launched one studio album to the market, it's safe to say that GloRilla had an impressive start to her trajectory. The future looks bright for the performer, who was already nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rap Performance category.
GloRilla
Rapper
Net worth: $2 million
GloRilla is a rapper known for the success of her first studio album, Glorious. The artist has also collaborated with some of the industry's giants, including Megan Thee Stallion.
Birthdate: July 28, 1999
Birthplace: Memphis, Tenn.
Birth name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods
Cousin: Cardi B.
Still, there's a long way to go for the rapper to reach the wealth of the famous artist who collaborated with her in "Glorious." According to Celebrity Net Worth, Megan Thee Stallion holds a net worth of $40 million. Megan has launched three studio albums, with all of them landing on the Top 10 Billboard United States chart. By working with GloRilla, the rapper encouraged the world to pay more attention to her friend's work.
GloRilla launched a successful tour across the United States in the spring of 2025. Titled the Glorious Tour, the endeavor allowed the rapper to perform her biggest hits in front of thousands of people. Some of the cities featured on the tour included New York City, Las Vegas, and Chicago.
Why was GloRilla arrested in the summer of 2025?
GloRilla was still enjoying the success of her first studio album when an unexpected development caught her by surprise. According to People, the rapper called the authorities after realizing three suspects were trying to steal from her home. The suspects escaped, and it was reported that no one got hurt in the process. However, when police officers arrived at the scene, GloRilla was arrested for the possession of drugs that were found in her home.
The artist was asking for help, but instead, she found herself arrested by the officers who were supposed to assist her. GloRilla was not present at the house when the break-in took place. The rapper was released on a $22,260 bond. The incident happened before the final performance of the Glorious Tour could take place.
GloRilla's net worth may stand at $2 million after the launch of her debut album, but that could easily change if the rapper gains popularity over the years. After a successful record and an impressive United States tour, fans of GloRilla will keep an eye out for what the artist plans to do next.