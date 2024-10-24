Is GloRilla Pregnant? The Rapper's Fans Want Answers After Her Baby Bump Instagram Posts
Baby Gloria Hallelujah coming soon?
Rapper GloRilla has fans wondering if "muurrsic" is the only thing she's producing these days — the Memphis artist recently turned heads after flaunting a baby bump.
GloRilla snapped several photos on her Instagram account that suggested she's pregnant. However, most fans are convinced she's playing in all of our faces.
Is GloRilla pregnant?
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, GloRilla posted several photos of herself as pregnant. In the snaps, she wore a cream bodysuit with slippers as she held placed one hand on the bump and smiled in her bedroom. While Glo didn't caption the photos, she shared in an Instagram Story that she was happy the secret was finally out.
"Was so sick of hiding and sucking my stomach in, lol," she wrote.
Although GloRilla's baby bump is convincing, most of her fans agreed she's not pregnant, especially after seeing her previous posts where she didn't look pregnant at all.
"Gloria gone on," rapper Latto wrote.
"You play all day😂😂😂 you would be pretty pregnant tho," another user said.
The inquiries about GloRilla's pregnancy continued in the comments, as even more fans congratulated her if she is pregnant. However, it appears the baby bump is likely fake, though it's unclear why the rapper would pretend to be pregnant.
What we do know is Glo, who released her debut studio album, "Glorious" on Oct. 11, has expressed that if she were to become a mother, she wouldn't carry the child herself.
Glorilla has previously expressed interest in using a surrogate for any future kids she has.
Several days before her possible pregnancy announcement, GloRilla told Charlamagne Tha God on his show, Out of Context, that she would be more interested in surrogacy.
"I do want to have kids, but not my own kids," she shared during the interview. "I wanna do the surrogate. I want somebody else to have my baby. I want them to have my DNA, but I don’t want to have it. I just don’t want to actually have a baby. All of my friends got kids and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. [Nine months] is too long.”