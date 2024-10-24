Home > Entertainment > Music Dave Grohl's Daughter, Violet, Returns to Instagram After Dad's Surprise Baby Announcement The Foo Fighters frontman announced he became a father to a baby outside of his marriage in September 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 24 2024, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@viioletgrohl

One month after Dave Grohl admitted to fathering a fourth child outside of his marriage to his wife, Jordyn Blum, their daughter, Violet, is ready to rejoin Instagram.

The Foo Fighters frontman's 18-year-old child deactivated her account after Dave announced his new baby on his Instagram account. Now, she's back with creative content.

Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet, returned to Instagram with a well-received carousel post.

On Oct. 23, Violet casually resurfaced on Instagram. Her post included several artistic snapshots of a building, one of the singer's gigs, and other abstract findings. Violet also posted a selfie that debuted her new raven-colored hairstyle. She captioned the post with just a smiley face as her way to mark being back on the 'gram.

Violet's Instagram post received praise by her followers in her comments. Many of the followers welcomed her back and applauded her choice to go "back to black," as one fan stated. Other Instagram users were happy to see Violet have positive feedback on her post, as many of her comments didn't include her dad's recent news.

"People are not toxic in the comments. Color me shocked," one user wrote. "Good job, internets." "Looks like everyone is passing the vibe check," another wrote. "Well done everyone."

Violet's last post before her Instagram break was on Sept. 5, 2024, five days before her father shared that he welcomed a daughter when he was still married to her mother. "I've recently become a father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Dave wrote on Sept. 10.