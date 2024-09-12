Dave Grohl Apparently Had a Divorce Lawyer Ready Right Before Revealing His New Baby
The attorney's identity has not been made public.
On Sept. 10, 2024, Dave Grohl, lead vocalist for the Foo Fighters, took to Instagram to confess something to the shock and dismay of many fans. He revealed that he'd "become the father of a new baby daughter born outside of [his] marriage." The backlash was swift and ruthless on the internet, with fans expressing severe disappointment over the beloved singer's actions.
But in all likelihood, none are more disappointed than his own family. Dave Grohl has been married since 2003 to a woman named Jordyn Blum and they had three children together between 2006 and 2014. His eldest daughter, Violet, even followed in his footsteps to become a singer herself.
But with the drama currently unfolding in the Grohl household, divorce may just be on the table. In fact, Dave Grohl apparently had a divorce lawyer on retainer before his big revelation.
Dave Grohl already had a divorce lawyer ready before his Instagram announcement.
On Sept. 11, 2024, an exclusive report from People revealed that Dave Grohl had retained a divorce attorney sometime before revealing his extramarital affair. The attorney's identity has not been revealed and it is unclear whether or not either party has actually filed for divorce. As a matter of fact, some even believe that Dave Grohl had a lawyer ready to address other legalities that may not have to do with divorce in the first place.
In the r/FooFighters subreddit, some fans have theorized that divorce isn't necessarily on the table. One user claimed that the divorce attorney is "also a family law attorney" who might have been hired to discuss paternity and custody agreements.
While this has not been confirmed by any credible source, Dave did mention in his Instagram confession that he intends "to be a loving and supportive parent to [his new daughter]."
That said, he also suggested that he's doing what he can to avoid divorce himself.
As part of his confession, Dave wrote, "I love my wife and children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
In all honesty, that sounds a lot like someone who's trying to make sure that divorce isn't in the cards right now.
Unfortunately, the damage done already is already reverberating. Along with news of his attorney, People also reported that Dave's daughter, Violet, has had her own Instagram account deactivated since Wednesday morning, less than a day after Dave posted his confession. Even if Dave wants to keep his family together by any means necessary, he's got a lot to make up for between his long-standing marriage and the new baby in his life.