What Is Jessica Chastain's Net Worth? Inside the Oscar Winner's Fortune Jessica earned her first Academy Award nomination for her breakthrough role in the 2011 hit film 'The Help.' By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 1 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET

As one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood, Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain has earned her place on the A-list. Starring in big-budget films and named as the face of high-fashion brands, she has amassed an impressive fortune throughout her career. So, what is her net worth? Let’s dig in.

Earning her first Academy Award nomination for her breakthrough role in the 2011 hit film The Help, Jessica Chastain followed that up with other notable roles in projects like Scenes From a Marriage, Interstellar, and her Oscar-winning role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

What is Jessica Chastain’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica is worth an estimated $50 million as of July 2025, the bulk of which is due to her highly lucrative acting career. In addition to profits from her film and television roles, Jessica’s wealth is also due to her financial moves outside of Hollywood. She has endorsed various fashion brands, including perfumes by Ralph Lauren and Yves Saint Laurent. In 2020, she invested in the National Women's Soccer team, Angel City Football Club.

Jessica Chastain Actor Net worth: $50 million Jessica Chastain is an American actor known for her roles in films like Interstellar and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress. Birth date: March 24, 1977 Birthplace: Sacramento, Calif. Birth name: Jessica Michelle Chastain Father: Michael Monasterio, musician Mother: Jerri Renee Hastey Marriages: Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo (married 2017) Children: 2 Education: American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Juilliard School, Harvard University

What has Jessica said about her upcoming projects in 2025?

In a February 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica discussed her upcoming romantic drama film, Dreams, which is set for an October release. “It’s undeniably political,” she said of the film. “It definitely delves into the relationship between America and Mexico.”

“If you look at our Statue of Liberty, if you look at how this country was formed, it’s a country that has embraced the excellence of immigrants,” Jessica continued. “I have my own personal politics and personal beliefs that I’m sure are not hard to decipher … But playing Jennifer, I couldn’t filter it through my own moral lens because it would have softened her.” Describing her character of Jennifer, Jessica noted how layered the character is.

“I mean, I just find her so incredibly lonely,” she told the outlet. “I know she appears to be powerful. That’s what she wants everyone to feel: that she has ultimate power and authority. But the reality is, I think she’s unable to be in any kind of relationship unless she feels she has dominance, and because of that, she really has no power. Do you know what I mean?”

“To be a confident human being, you have to be willing to allow someone to be your equal,” she continued. “With Jennifer, it’s really quite dark. I think she does love Fernando, and the only way she can really know how to love is to feel like she’s in control of and in charge of how the relationship is formulated.”

What else does Jessica have going on?

In July 2025, it was announced that she had officially enrolled in Harvard University's Masters in Public Administration to obtain her Master’s degree, according to Variety.

