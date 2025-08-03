Marilyn Manson Is Still Touring and Making Money — So, How Much Is He Worth? Marilyn’s net worth is pretty decent, all things considered. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 3 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

These days, it’s hard to stand out in the crowd of composers and musicians, especially with social media connecting people to talent from all over the world. But back in the day, even the slightest bit of uniqueness made people take notice. Case in point: Marilyn Manson, who’s been on the music scene since the late 1980s.

It was his look (that one white eye contact), shock factor, and sinister vibes that drew attention, and to this day, he’s still a staple in the industry. That’s because he still tours, delivering music to both lifelong and new fans. And since he’s still working, that must mean he’s still making money, right? Here’s what we know about his net worth.

What is Marilyn Manson's net worth?

Source: Mega

Marilyn Manson’s net worth sits in the low millions, around $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his earnings come from music and film, as his signature look helped land him a variety of roles on top of his music career.

He first made a splash on the scene in 1989 when he and his band formed Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids. They dropped their first demo in 1990, and then he's gone on to release multiple albums, some of which went platinum, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). That includes Smells Like Children (1995), Antichrist Superstar (1996), and Mechanical Animals (1998).

Interestingly enough, Marilyn Manson developed a love for the music that would later skyrocket him to fame and build his fortune while attending a Christian school. Educators at Heritage Christian School reportedly played "ungodly" music to show students what not to listen to, but it ended up sparking his interest instead. While he's certainly made a name for himself, he's also been entangled in more than his fair share of controversy.

Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death) (2000), Portrait of an American Family (1994), and The Golden Age of Grotesque (2003) were all certified gold. Some of his most well-known tracks include “The Beautiful People,” “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” “Tainted Love,” and “Tourniquet.”

At the peak of his career, Marilyn Manson struck a deal with Interscope Records, the same label that has managed major artists like Eminem, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Selena Gomez. He signed with them in 1993 and remained with the label until 2009. He was also signed to Nothing Records during that time, though he reportedly had a longer run with Interscope.

Because Marilyn carved out his own niche in music, he’s always appealed to a very specific audience, one that’s continued to grow and stay loyal over the years. He currently has more than 6 million followers on Instagram, which is a pretty big deal for someone who started dropping music in 1990 (probably even earlier).

Marilyn Manson has also dipped into acting, appearing in a number of films.

Music is what he's best known for (and likely what supports him financially), but Marilyn Manson has also dabbled in acting. He appeared in Jawbreaker (1999), Party Monster (2003), The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things (2004), and Rise: Blood Hunter (2007).