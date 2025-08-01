Who Is Marilyn Manson's Wife? Meet Photographer Lindsay Usich Marilyn and Lindsey were married in 2020. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 1 2025, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The late Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest on July 31, 2025, and several famous faces attended his private funeral, including musician Marilyn Manson. Ozzy died on July 22 at the age of 71.

According to the Daily Mail, Marilyn was in attendance as Ozzy was buried on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire mansion, and his wife was with the "Tainted Love" singer as attendees arrived wearing all black. Seeing Marilyn with his wife came as a surprise to some, as many people didn't know he had a wife, whom he married in 2020.



Does Marilyn Manson have a wife?

Yes, Marilyn has a wife. He was married for the second time in 2020. His first wife was Dita Von Teese. The two were married in 2005, but Dita filed for divorce in 2006. According to Sky News, she ended the marriage due to the rocker's drug use and infidelity, and their divorce was finalized in 2007.

Marilyn went on to have a high-profile relationship with actor Evan Rachel Wood between 2007 and 2010, and she accused him of abuse in 2021. She met him when she was just 19, and she said he groomed her and subjected her to "years of horrific abuse." Evan also said Marilyn "brainwashed her into submission," per PBS. Marilyn denied the allegations and got married to his second wife in 2020.

Who is Lindsay Usich, Marilyn Manson's wife?

The Ohio native married Lindsay Usich in 2020. Lindsey is a photographer who often takes pictures of her famous husband. However, their marriage appears to have some issues. In text messages to actor Johnny Depp back in 2016, Marilyn complained that his then-girlfriend had filed for a restraining order, claiming he'd "beat her up," per the Daily Mail.

"Lindsay just pulled an Amber on me ... please delete," wrote Marilyn, a reference to Johnny's ex-wife, Amber Heard, who had accused him of abuse, only to be sued for defamation in a trial Johnny ultimately won in 2022, per The New York Times. Marilyn also texted that he and Lindsay had "serious police amber type scenarios with L's family. ... I don't know if you are back, but I need asylum somewhere, because I think the cops might be headed my way."

However, Marilyn and Lindsey later got married, and she was in attendance with him at Ozzy's funeral. Lindsay shared several pictures of herself and her husband on Instagram in December of 2024, featuring the duo posing near a chandelier. In one picture, both are dressed in black outfits as they glare into the camera. In another snap, Lindsay is wearing an all-white ensemble, and Marilyn is sporting all black.