Here's Where Ozzy Osbourne, the "Prince of Darkness," Was Laid to Rest

Many have called the death of "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne "the end of an era." And it certainly is, when it comes to Ozzy's decades-long reign over the world of rock metal and his devoted fans. The rock legend died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 after a challenging battle with Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy was laid to rest on July 30, 2025, in a place he called "home," surrounded by friends and family and under the loving eyes of his devoted fans. Here's what we know about where he was buried and how his wife Sharon's last tribute to him touched the world.

Here's where Ozzy was buried as family and fans looked on over his last ride.

The streets of Birmingham, England, were filled with fans celebrating Ozzy's last ride with the spirit he wanted: celebratory and filled with love. Fans cheered and sang, chanting Ozzy's name, as Sharon exited a car with their children supporting her, to place a flower on a memorial made just for Ozzy.

Birmingham is where Ozzy grew up, and the city has long embraced its identity as the "birthplace of metal" due to Ozzy's roots in the area. This is where his family chose to bury him. City official Zafar Iqbal told CNN, “Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.”

Sharon's tears moved the world.

For all that the world paused to honor and remember Ozzy, all eyes were on his widow and loving wife of 40 years, Sharon. In a moment that pulled at heartstrings all over the world, Sharon broke into tears as she went to place a flower on Ozzy's memorial and heard the crowds cheering and chanting his name.

It was a bittersweet moment for the rock star's wife, as she walked forward with the support of their children, Jack and Kelly. And while Sharon's grief is a testament to her love for the rocker, Ozzy's life in later years was a testament of his love for Sharon and their children.

