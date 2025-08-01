Veteran U.K. Rocker Dave Edmunds and His Wife Have Been Married for 40 Years "Dave will have a very long journey ahead of him if he survives." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 1 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Cici Edmunds; YouTube/Albert Lee Official

British guitarist Dave Edmunds has been making music for most of his life. At age 10, he started his first band, the Edmund Bros Duo, with his brother Geoff. Although they both played the piano in the group, Dave would eventually be known for his guitar skills. Over the years, Dave would join and leave a few bands before striking gold in 1970. That's when his cover of Smiley Lewis's "I Hear You Knocking" hit No. 1 on the U.K. charts.

Dave was steadily working up until 2015 when the then 71-year-old recorded his last album, a collection of pop songs he covered titled "On Guitar ... Rags & Classics." Although he had an intense work ethic, Dave still managed to squeeze in a relationship. Back in 1985, he got married and was still with his wife when tragedy struck 40 years later. Here's what we know.

Dave Edmunds has been married for 40 years.

In a heartbreaking post to Facebook, Cecilia "Cici" Edmunds revealed that her husband had a heart attack. "He died in my arms while I desperately tried to keep him alive, while trying to clear his airways from all of the fluids that come out of a human being's body when we pass away," she wrote.

It's unclear where this incident occurred, though Cici said a nurse was on hand to administer CPR to Dave. At one point, the nurse shouted to Cici that she was going to stop because there was nothing more she could do. Dave was dead. Cici didn't believe her and refused to give up, hoping medicine or a miracle could save her husband. "The nurse, bless her, keeps pumping away even harder. performing heavy-duty CPR now."

When Dave made it to the intensive care unit, doctors were able to intubate him after he briefly regained consciousness. "He very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss," said Cici. He is at a very high risk for another heart attack, which would most assuredly kill him. "Dave will have a very long journey ahead of him if he survives," explained Cici while thanking people for their support.

Dave Edmunds's wife has also struggled with health issues.

In early July 2025, a few weeks before Dave had a cardiac arrest, Cici was in the hospital dealing with some health issues of her own. "I'm still here in hospital," she wrote on July 4. "Can't take much more. I'm a patient soul, but it's too much."

In another post from the following day, Cici shared that she was dealing with "severe pain and pancreatic attacks." She revealed that her weight had dropped to an alarming 75 pounds, which is shocking considering the fact that Cici is 5 feet 6 inches tall. "I'm looking ghost-like with my fair blond white hair, and skin so fair you could miss me," she joked.

While she has yet to provide an update on her own health, Cici said she was grateful to her pancreatic and gallbladder physicians for taking such good care of her. "I'll keep on fighting with all my might," she assured everyone. "Knowing there are some amazing people like yourselves in my life means the world to me."