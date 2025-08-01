Distractify
Singer Dave Edmunds Hospitalized for Cardiac Arrest, Wife Says He Has “Severe Memory Loss”

The "I Hear You Knocking" singer died and was brought back to life by "heavy CPR."

Dave Edmunds in a Critical State Following Cardiac Arrest
Healing thoughts are going out to popular 1970s singer Dave Edmunds as he's reportedly fighting for his life after a devastating decline in his health.

Dave, best known for performing the Christmas classic, "I Hear You Knocking” and other songs such as "I Knew the Bride," suffered “major cardiac arrest” and nearly died. Here's what to know.

Dave Edmunds is reportedly in critical condition after suffering from cardiac arrest.

News of Dave's health battle was confirmed by his wife, Cici, who opened up about his condition on Tuesday, July 29, via Facebook. In the post, she revealed that he temporarily stopped breathing during his cardiac arrest episode, and she had to take measures to revive him.

"He died in my arms while I desperately tried to keep him alive while trying to clear his airways from all of the fluids that come out of a human being's body when we pass away," Cici recalled. "As I’m on the floor with Dave dead, and lots of fluid is coming out of his mouth and other places in his body."

The musician's wife added that she had accepted her husband was dead before her nurse stepped in to save his life. Cici shared that the nurse used "heavy CPR" to save him, which saved his life.

Fortunately, Dave was able to survive the incident after being intubated by doctors. However, Cici confirmed that his health journey is far from over, stating he "very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss." She also shared that the risk of Dave having another cardiac episode in the hospital is "high."

"Dave will have a very long journey ahead of him if he survives," Cici ended the post. "We both have. But knowing that there are kind-hearted people such as you all. Makes this tremendously difficult journey a little easier. Bless you all.”

Dave rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s as the lead singer of the blues rock band, Love Sculpture. He went on to create a successful solo career and made his debut with "I Hear You Knocking."

