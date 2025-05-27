Musician Freddie Aguilar Married His Second Wife When She Was Only 16 — He Was 60 at the Time "This is not goodbye, just farewell for now." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 27 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Freddie Aguilar

In May 2025, Filipino musician Freddie Aguilar passed away at the age of 72. Although Freddie was incredibly successful and well-respected, becoming an icon in the world of Pinoy rock, his later years were steeped in controversy. While it's not uncommon for an older man to marry a much younger woman, what does raise eyebrows is the age of said woman at the time of the marriage.

In November 2024, Freddie wished his wife a happy birthday in a post on Facebook that included several photos of the happy couple. Jovie Albao Aguilar was turning 28, which was a bit surprising given the fact that he was 71. The couple married in 2013, which means she was 16 when they walked down the aisle together. Here's what we know about Jovie.

Freddie Aguilar converted to Islam in order to marry his second wife.

According to Philstar Global, Freddie and Jovie were married in November 2013 after he converted to Islam. He did this because per P.D. 1083, which establishes a system of Filipino Muslim laws, this union can occur as long as the woman is menstruating. Outside of Islam, Philippine civil laws prohibit minors from marrying. Legal action was taken against Freddie a month before he converted and got married, accusing the singer of qualified seduction.

In order to be convicted of qualified seduction, the victim must be a virgin who is between the ages of 12 and 18. It has to be proven that the alleged offender had sexual intercourse with the victim. There must also be an imbalance of power on the part of the alleged offender, meaning they are a "person in public authority," per Philstar Global. Freddie told the outlet he was planning on marrying Jovie when she turned 18.

What is Freddie Aguilar's cause of death?