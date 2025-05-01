Jordon Hudson Is Serious About Her and Bill Belichick’s Business — Inside Her Net Worth Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick went public with their relationship in 2024 after meeting on a plane in 2021. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 1 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jordon

We're not walking in Bill Belichick's shoes, but, if we had to guess, we'd guess he wishes people on social media would keep their head in the game more often. Bill, like many other coaches before and during his athletic run, dealt with his personal life being more important to the masses than his takes on a University of North Carolina football play. The focus also includes the world ogling his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Jordon and Bill's relationship quickly became public fodder after they went public with their relationship in 2024 after years of covertly dating. Their 49-year age gap (he's older), and Jordon's past as a model and pageant queen brought, to no one's surprise, suspicions she was after Bill for his money. However, it turns out she has her own duckets and is with her man for love, not access.

What is Jordon Hudson's net worth?

Multiple outlets, including Perez Hilton, state Jordon's net worth is $1 million. According to her LinkedIn, art of her millions include earnings she made as the Founder and CEO of Trouble Cub Enterprises. Per MediaBistro, Trouble Cub is an "East Coast based holding company for a complex portfolio of businesses across a wide range of industries including cosmetics, real estate, media production, merchandising, creative consultation, business strategy, and investment."

According to The Cut, Jordon's company ensured through her company that Bill's assets remained where she and he can see them. The outlet shared that, through Trouble Cub, she filed 14 trademarks relating to Bill’s famous sayings. Jordon took action to reclaim ownership of “No Days Off,” “Do Your Job,” and “Ignore the Noise” and potentially earn money from any trademarking efforts made on the website. The outlet noted that the sayings belonged to the Patriots, where Bill spent 24 years as the head coach until leaving the team in January 2024.

Jordon, a Bridgewater State University graduate, also has a background in cosmetology. In 2019, she shared how she graduated from cosmetology school, detailing how rigorous the program was. She and Bill also appear at multiple endorsement events, which she shares on Instagram.

Jordon Hudson CEO and Founder, Trouble Cub Enterprises, Real Estate Investor Net worth: $1 Million Jordon Hudson is an entrepreneur, pageant competitor, and the Founder and CEO of Trouble Cub Enterprises Birthdate: March 5, 2001 Birthplace: Hancock Point, Maine Birth Name: Jordon Hudson Mother: Lee Hudson Father: Heath Hudson Relationships: Bill Belichick (started dating in 2021) Education: Bridgewater State University (2019-2022)

Jordon Hudson reportedly has an $8 million real estate portfolio.

Jordon and Bill went public with their relationship in June 2024. According to Realtor.com, since confirming she was dating the coach, whom she met in 2021, she has accumulated an $8 real estate property portfolio. The outlet stated purchased three multi-family dwellings at the end of 2023, all of which were purchased through separate LLCs, listing herself as a "borrower" for each. Jordon also swept multiple Boston properties, including a unit that is available to rent for $5,000 a month.

Bill maintained his duties as the University of North Carolina's head coach while his girlfriend purchased four Boston properties. Jordon gained national media attention during Bill's April 2025 interview with CBS Mornings.

Bill Belichick, second in all-time NFL wins and a six-time Super Bowl champion, talks with "CBS Mornings” Tony Dokoupil about his father's advice, Tom Brady, and his new book, “The Art of Winning.” https://t.co/SsQxUwmape pic.twitter.com/kSAt2pLKcq — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 27, 2025