Jordon Hudson's Older Ex-Boyfriend Came to Her Defense Amid Harsh Criticism

Since at least 2023, eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick has been dating Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old former cheerleader and 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant first runner-up. The couple has faced ongoing criticism and plenty of jokes for their 48-year age gap, but it appears they don't let it affect them.

Now, it's also worth mentioning that this isn't the first time Jordon has dated someone significantly older than her. In fact, her most recent ex is only a few years younger than her current 73-year-old beau. Here's everything you need to know about her ex, Joshua L. Zuckerman.

Jordon Hudson's ex-boyfriend is a 64-year-old businessman.

As it turns out, Jordon Hudson was previously in a relationship with 64-year-old businessman Joshua L. Zuckerman. According to his LinkedIn page, Joshua is the CEO, president, and executive director at Geriatrics Facilities of Cape Cod Inc. and Pleasant Bay Health and Living Centers, LLC.

In June 2024, Joshua briefly spoke about their past relationship while also defending Jordon from critics who have accused her of being a gold digger. Joshua told TMZ Sports that he and Jordon met several years ago and bonded over shared interests in psychology, philosophy, and nature.

Their connection eventually evolved into a romantic relationship, though it was on and off for some time. Joshua and Jordon ended things just before she coupled up with Belichick.

Jordon Hudson's ex-boyfriend previously called her "wise beyond her years."

Despite their breakup, Joshua has remained on good terms with Jordon throughout her time with the Tar Heels head coach. In his statement, he expressed his disappointment at the negative comments circulating about his former partner.

"I've been getting calls left and right from news stations about my relationship with Jordon Hudson," he shared. "I have been involved with Jordon platonically and romantically and I consider her a good friend. I feel bad that she's caught up in this whirlwind." He continued, "I'm a former business owner in the healthcare field — we regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy, and most [importantly], our love of nature."

Joshua also took the opportunity to praise Jordon, calling her "wise beyond her years" and claiming that she is far more insightful and emotionally intelligent than many people her age. He added, "The narrative about her character is not fair to her." He concluded by demanding the general public leave Jordon and Bill Belichick alone, telling the outlet, "To be honest, I wish these internet trolls and paparazzi would leave her alone — and everyone else alone — and let them live their lives."