Jordon Hudson’s Parents Inspired Her Beauty Pageant Run for Miss Maine

"As the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families."

University of North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is known for his no-nonsense approach to football. But everyone has a sweet spot, and his just happens to be his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Bill and Jordon's relationship became one that intrigued football fans and purely nosy spectators from the beginning. Since they've shared their love publicly, their 49-year age difference and how they met has been a topic of discussion. The latter inquiry was something Jordon famously shot down during a CBS News interview.

The pageant queen's spitfire attitude and loyalty to her partner has many interested in her background, including the people who raised her. Let's dive into everything we know about Jordon's parents.



Who are Jordon Hudson's parents?

Jordon's parents are Lee and Heath Hudson. According to the New York Post, her parents ran a family business, Frenchmans Bay fisheries, when she was a child. The business ran Jordon's home state, Maine, until it went bankrupt in 2000. Jordon's father, Heath, is a fishermen, which she notes in her Instagram bio, describing herself as a "daughter of fishermen."

She proudly repped her hometown when she competed in Miss Maine USA, a move she confrimed in an April 2025 Instagram post. In another post as part of her announcement, Jordon explained how her family's fishing background inspired her power moves.

"I was practically born on the waters of Hancock Point, Maine; just as my father had been, and his father, and his father…. since before the American Revolutionary War," she shared in the post's caption. "And now as the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families, to prevent others from going through the same plight as what mine had to go through."

What does Jordon Hudson do for a living?

While Jordon's parents were integral to her story, she's taken the necessary steps to ensure she could make it on her own if necessary. The Bridgewater State University graduate has her cosmetology license and earned it during her senior year of high school. "Today marks the end of an intense chapter of my life," she wrote at the time in an Instagram post. "One year and one day ago today as a high school senior I decided to take on the challenge of dual enrollment in the 1000-hour cosmetology program."