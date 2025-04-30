The "Caveman Method" of Skincare Has TikTok Divided: Genius Hack or Bad Idea? "It's giving ... 'face fungus'." By Ivy Griffith Published April 30 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @tiazakher

On TikTok, there's an endless compendium of self-care knowledge. From exercise routines and diet to skincare and makeup, there's a little bit of information about everything. Of course, not all information is created equally, and it comes in varying degrees of wisdom and safety.

Article continues below advertisement

One skincare method, known as the "Caveman Method," has been sweeping TikTok and raising some eyebrows. Proponents of the method tout it as natural and effective, while critics deem it gross at best, and dangerous at worst. So what's the deal with the "Caveman Method"? Here's what we know about the method itself and one creator who has gained notoriety for her advocacy of trying it out.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the "Caveman Method" on TikTok?

The "Caveman Method" is a minimalist approach to restoring the natural status of the skin, rolling back time and attempting to undo damage done to the skin by over-management with pharmaceuticals, creams, and exfoliation.

According to Discover, the method involves eliminating all skincare products and letting your skin restore itself. You're not supposed to make contact with the skin, neither to scrub nor clean, and most definitely not to exfoliate. You can only use water to clean it, and some users of the method don't even do that.

Article continues below advertisement

The magazine writes that proponents of the method claim that the "skin is able to naturally regulate itself when left alone, much like it did in prehistoric times when retinol and moisturizer didn’t exist."

However, experts aren't so convinced. Allergist Dr. Zachary E. Rubin explained in one TikTok video that it is "not generally recommended for most people." He adds that the method raises the risk of suffering from something known aptly as "dermatosis neglecta," which is characterized by a build-up of dead skin plaque.

Article continues below advertisement

Other experts agree. Jeaneen A. Chappell, a Board Certified Dermatologist, told Discover, "I'm not sure I understand why caveman skincare is a trend. These trends [possibly] represent anti-consumerism and naturalism for some people. However, people should consult a dermatologist before initiating a new TikTok skincare trend."

Article continues below advertisement

Tia Zakher is showing the benefits of the "Caveman Method." Or not, depending on who you ask.

Elsewhere on TikTok, a creator named Tia Zakher, featured in Dr. Rubin's video, is stirring controversy for advocating the use of the method. She says she turned to the "Caveman Method" after suffering from Dermatillomania, which Cleveland Clinic characterizes as "compulsively picking or scratching at the skin." Her skin, as shown in her videos, appears to be covered in the plaque Dr. Rubin warned of, and people in the comments seem to have the major "ick" from watching her process.

In response to one of Tia's method updates, a user wrote, "First stop after the dermatologist should be the psychologist." Another opined, "Y'all if she wants to be known as both yucky and a pathological liar, LET HER, she won’t get far." Others called her method "gross" and talked about their disgust at the appearance of her skin, with some warning of a fungal infection.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet not everyone is hating on Tia. One flabbergasted user wrote, "I genuinely cannot believe how obsessed people are with bullying you." Another agreed, writing, "People are SO invested dude it’s giving jealousy. Like they want the attention she’s getting so badly." But another TikTok user responded that the reason they care is because "it can have terrible consequences for others."

@tiazakher thank you for all the sweet & supportive messages!!! to my fellow pickers & those with dermatillomania i know the struggle & im always a message away :) now back to some regularly scheduled programming 🤍 ♬ original sound - tia zakher Source: TikTok / @tiazakher