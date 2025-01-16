Andrew Rannells and His Partner Share a 12-Year Age Gap — Plus, He's a Stepfather to His Kids! "My boyfriend has two kids. They were 6 years old when we started dating and that was not on my radar, actually." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 16 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Andrew Rannells has come a long way since his Girls days (props to Lena Dunham, as the show still stands as one of the best to date) in both his career and his love life. From Broadway hits to TV series like Princess Power and Black Monday — ironically, the show where he dates his real-life partner, actor Tuc Watkins — Andrew is achieving big things.

While we could go on and on about Andrew's impressive on-screen presence, we know you’re here for the juicy details about his longtime partner. So, before we dive into who Tuc is and what he does, yes, Tuc is 12 years older than Andrew. Andrew, born on Aug. 23, 1978, is 46, while Tuc, born on Sept. 2, 1966, is 58. Now that we’ve got the age gap covered, let’s take a closer look at Tuc and his family.

Who is Andrew Rannells's partner, Tuc Watkins?

Andrew and his partner, Tuc, have been dating since 2019, meaning Andrew was around 41 and Tuc 53 when they first got together. The two made their relationship Instagram-official in September 2019, sharing a playful photo of them enjoying a pool day.

Fast forward five years, and Andrew still considers his partner "the hunkiest, kindest, and most thoughtful guy ever," as he gushed in a 2024 birthday tribute shared on Instagram. He added, "I’m grateful every day he was born and that he chooses to put up with me."

Like Andrew, Tuc has also starred in some major television productions, with notable roles in hit shows. He played Pierce Dorman on General Hospital in 1963 and made appearances on Growing Pains and Baywatch. More recently, he’s appeared in Criminal Minds as Frank Church and The Sex Lives of College Girls as Eric's dad.

While many couples prefer to keep work and love life separate to maintain balance, Tuc and Andrew's worlds have merged. The two starred as a couple in Black Monday and also appeared together in The Boys in the Band, a Broadway show later adapted into a Netflix film.

One thing many don't know about Tuc, who was born in Kansas City, Mo., is that he survived the emergency landing of JetBlue Flight 292 in 2005, according to his IMDb. Now, although it's been over four years since Tuc and Andrew got together, the rumor mill hasn't slowed down, with whispers suggesting the two broke up in 2021. Whether the couple weathered a rift (if any) or if there was never a breakup to begin with remains unclear.

Andrew Rannells is a stepfather to his partner Tuc's two kids.

Andrew plays a pretty big family role, not only as a stepdad to his partner Tuc’s two kids but also as an uncle to 10 nieces and nephews. Tuc’s twins, Catchen and Curtis, were just 6 when Andrew began dating Tuc. The twins were born via surrogacy in December 2012.