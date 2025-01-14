Jessica Simpson's Relationship History: From Nick Lachey to Eric Johnson Jessica announced her split from husband Eric Johnson in January 2025. By D.M. Published Jan. 14 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Jessica Simpson and former NFL star Eric Johnson, have split. Rumors about the pair’s marriage began circulating in 2024 after Jessica and Eric were both spotted without their wedding rings. On Jan. 13, Jessica confirmed their split — although she did not reveal why the couple decided to part ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, fans of Jessica’s — who were around for her single days — have a renewed interest in her relationship history. Jessica has been a part of several high-profile pairings, which include a romp with a Grammy-winning singer and time with a Dallas Cowboys legend. Here is a look at Jessica’s dating history.

Jessica Simpson's relationship history started, famously, with Nick Lachey.

Source: Mega

Jessica's first major relationship was with Nick Lachey, lead singer of 98 Degrees and television host. They met in 1998, married in 2002, and starred in the MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. The show was a hit, and it gave fans an inside look into the lives of the hot young couple. However, their marriage was short-lived, ending in divorce just four years after it started.

Article continues below advertisement

John Mayer

Source: Mega

After her divorce, Jessica dated musician John Mayer. Their relationship was on and off, with Mayer famously referring to her as "sexual napalm." John’s 2013 track "Paper Doll" has long been speculated to reference his past relationship with Jessica Simpson. In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Jessica reflected on their relationship with the singer, describing it as "unhealthy and manipulative."

John addressed Simpson's memoir in a 2020 interview, and he seemed unbothered by Jessica’s remarks. "I've heard about it. I've heard some bits. But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee's Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it,’” John said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Romo

Source: Mega

Jessica then dated NFL quarterback Tony Romo. Their relationship faced public scrutiny, especially during a playoff game where Tony’s performance was reportedly affected by their romance. According to Page Six, Tony was reportedly upset with Jessica’s continued communication with her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, which may have influenced his decision to end the relationship.

Eric Johnson

Source: Mega

In 2010, Jessica began dating former NFL player Eric Johnson. They got engaged in 2010, married in 2014, and have three children together. However, in January 2025, they announced their separation after 10 years of marriage.