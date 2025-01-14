Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Split After 10 Years of Marriage and Three Kids Jessica and Eric started dating in 2010 but waited nearly four years before tying the knot. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 14 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Singer Jessica Simpson has been steadily making a comeback with her music and fashion line in recent years. After regaining control of her clothing brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, at the end of 2021, the "Party of One" singer has continued to see her career flourish. However, in early January 2025, Jessica faced a challenge — not in her professional life, but her personal one.

Since November 2024, fans speculated about trouble in her marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson, her husband of 10 years. On Jan. 13, 2025, Jessica confirmed the rumors in a statement to Us Weekly: "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage." With divorce now on the table, let’s take a look back at when Jessica and Eric began dating and the major milestones they shared together.

Here's a deep dive into Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's relationship timeline.

Jessica and Eric first sparked romance rumors in 2010 after they were spotted spending time together. Their connection came about four years after Jessica’s high-profile divorce from Nick Lachey.

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Jessica dished the details of how they met. Turns out, Eric was invited to a party at her house by a mutual friend, and let's just say sparks were flying! "We connected on all levels," Jessica revealed, adding, "We both were ready for the real deal." And it seems they weren't lying because just a few months later, Jessica shared the exciting news that Eric had proposed to her.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson welcomed their first child, Maxwell, in May 2012.

Before tying the knot in July 2014, Jessica and Eric welcomed their first child, Maxwell, in May 2012, followed by their second, Ace, in June 2013. During a January 2013 interview on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Jessica joked about their unconventional timeline, saying they were "doing it very backwards," and quipped, "He keeps knocking me up!"

Nevertheless, the couple was overjoyed as their family grew. Just a year and a half later, on July 5, 2014, Jessica and Eric officially said "I do" in a romantic ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. Reflecting on their big day, the couple told People, "We are overwhelmed with complete happiness and love having made our eternal commitment."

Jessica and Eric welcome their third child, Birdie, in March 2019.

The couple continued to expand their family, announcing on Instagram in September 2018 that they were expecting their third child, whom they would name Birdie. Jessica also shared a sweet gender reveal featuring pink balloons blowing in the wind, letting fans know they were having a girl.

A month before welcoming Birdie in March 2019, Jessica posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing, "I love him. ... He has taken my heart and loved me in every perfect way." The couple was undoubtedly savoring their time together as their family grew.

Jessica Simpson said her love was "deepening" with Eric in April 2022.

Seven years into their marriage and with three kids together, Jessica revealed in an April 2022 interview with People that the love between her and Eric was "deepening," adding, "I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much. I feel like we're stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning."

But just a few short years later, things apparently began to turn sour. Still, family photos and birthday tributes continued to go up on social media until rumors about a split started swirling in November 2024.

Jessica Simpson announced her split from Eric Johnson in January 2025.