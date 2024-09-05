Home > Entertainment Jessica Simpson Slammed for Revealing Her Kids' School's Name in a Back-to-School IG Post Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, have three kids, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 5 2024, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Singer Jessica Simpson celebrated her kids reaching another school year in style and a bit of controversy as she celebrated their first day of school.

Jessica recently posed with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their children, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. Unfortunately, the moment was overshadowed by accidental doxxing.

Jessica Simpson shares the name of her kids' school while celebrating their first day on Instagram.

In September 2024, Jessica and her kids looked more than excited for their first day. They served multiple poses in her Instagram carousel. Jessica also left a heartfelt message to the children in the post's caption.

"Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace!" the singer wrote. "Keep on showin’ up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year! I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow."

While Jessica's adorable post with her babies was pretty standard for a parent celebrating a new school year, many fans quickly reminded her she's not an ordinary mom; she's a famous mom. Underneath the post, she received multiple criticisms for revealing the name of her kids' school. In the posts, the children wore their school uniforms with their school's name and logo. "Cover up your daughter's school name," one fan demanded. "Jess, may want to blur out the school's name and repost," another suggested.