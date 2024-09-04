Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Why You Won't See Grigor Dimitrov Continue in the U.S. Open “I think it's a combination of everything. Clearly my rehab process is a little bit slower than before." By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 4 2024, 7:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite being a seasoned tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov has announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 U.S. Open. Though the Bulgarian competitor would've been a key player in this year's competition, his absence has already been noticed by tennis fans.

Article continues below advertisement

But what happened to Grigor to convince him to pull out of the upcoming competition? The reason for his withdraw is actually really simple, though it may have further affects on his career down the line.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Grigor Dimtrov? Why he retired from the U.S. Open.

During Grigor's quarter-final match, he suffered a pretty severe leg injury, which has only continued to affect him throughout his play. Though he attempted to work through it, seeking treatment outside of his matches to best prepare himself, he ultimately conceded that his ability was affected by the injury and decided to pull out of the U.S. Open.

“I think it's a combination of everything,” he said, per ATP. “Clearly my rehab process is a little bit slower than before. I mean, I felt a couple of things prior to the match. It's the game. It's just the game, and I need to keep my head up." He said he plans to "reassess" as he continues to cope with his injury, but following this decision, he's going to "get home, and try to rest a little."