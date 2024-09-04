Why You Won't See Grigor Dimitrov Continue in the U.S. Open
“I think it's a combination of everything. Clearly my rehab process is a little bit slower than before."
Despite being a seasoned tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov has announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 U.S. Open. Though the Bulgarian competitor would've been a key player in this year's competition, his absence has already been noticed by tennis fans.
But what happened to Grigor to convince him to pull out of the upcoming competition? The reason for his withdraw is actually really simple, though it may have further affects on his career down the line.
What happened to Grigor Dimtrov? Why he retired from the U.S. Open.
During Grigor's quarter-final match, he suffered a pretty severe leg injury, which has only continued to affect him throughout his play. Though he attempted to work through it, seeking treatment outside of his matches to best prepare himself, he ultimately conceded that his ability was affected by the injury and decided to pull out of the U.S. Open.
“I think it's a combination of everything,” he said, per ATP. “Clearly my rehab process is a little bit slower than before. I mean, I felt a couple of things prior to the match. It's the game. It's just the game, and I need to keep my head up."
He said he plans to "reassess" as he continues to cope with his injury, but following this decision, he's going to "get home, and try to rest a little."
Grigor said he plans to continue his planned games in Asia later in the year, and to ensure he's prepared for that, he needs to take the time to heal.
“Of course you want to be here and fight for the trophy, but there's always a brighter future in that sense," he continued. “So will I hurt? Yeah for sure and it should. But I don't want to just put it aside. I want to also reassess myself and everything that I've been going through."