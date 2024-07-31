Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Simone Biles Simone Biles Struck Gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics — And in Her Dating History She's only ever been involved with fellow athletes. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Jul. 31 2024, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As a gold-winning Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles makes history with just about every move she makes. As of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Simone has taken home over eight Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals for both solo and team performances in women's gymnastics. She is currently the most decorated gymnast in history and has racked up the most Olympic medals of any U.S. gymnast. She is also a staunch advocate for mental health, having been famously open about living with ADHD.

Simone continues to be an inspiration as she keeps on earning medals and titles while making a name for herself as one of the greatest athletes of all time. As awestruck as we are by her many accomplishments, it may warm your heart to know that she's got a husband who supports her all the way. Her dating history is notably brief, but she's already tied the knot with a man who wholeheartedly supports her as she keeps making history. Here's everything we know about Simone's relationships, past and present.

Source: Getty Images

Simone Biles had one boyfriend before her current husband.

Before getting married, Simone Biles was in a relationship with another gymnast named Stacey Ervin Jr. The two of them were together for three years between 2017 and 2020, having broken up just before the COVID-19 quarantine. On her break-up, she told People, "It's hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best."

For the record, Stacey Ervin Jr is still heavily involved in sports. He's stated on Instagram that he no longer competes as a professional gymnast, having ended his gymnastics career after 16 years. However, he has since pivoted to bodybuilding and currently works as a successful fitness coach and influencer. He currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram and offers plans for all kinds of fitness goals.

While Stacey seems to be thriving after dating Simone, the decorated gymnast has since found new love in her life. Shortly after her breakup, she began dating American football player Jonathan Owens, who currently plays safety for the Chicago Bears. The two of them would later tie the knot in April 2023. Of course, it should come as no surprise that as the husband of one of the greatest athletes of all time, Jonathan is endlessly supportive of Simone.

During the 2024 Summer Olympics, Jonathan took a break from football training to fly to Paris and support his wife during the competition. He later showered her with praise after her historic wins. On Instagram, he posted a picture of himself and Simone during a celebratory dinner. The caption reads, "Witnessing history every time you step on the mat! Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! Eight of them!!!! So thankful I was there to see it."